Adnan Syed Wins Appeal For New Trial In Murder Case Made Famous By 'Serial'

​Adnan Syed, the convicted murderer whose claims of innocence were made famous by the hit podcast "Serial," has been granted a new trial by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state's intermediate appeals court. In the majority opinion, Chief Judge Patrick L. Woodward cited the "ineffective assistance" of Syed's attorney during his 2000 trial, who failed to contact a crucial alibi witness during the trial and didn't challenge potentially misleading cellphone tower evidence that prosecutors said placed Syed at the park in Baltimore where high-school student Hae Min Lee's body was buried.

In 2016, a Baltimore judge vacated Syed's conviction and ordered a new trial. State prosecutors appealed the decision to the intermediate court that just upheld Welch's decision. The prosecutors could still appeal this decision to Maryland's highest court, the Court of Appeals. A spokesperson for Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh's told the Baltimore Sun that his office is "currently reviewing today's decision to determine next steps."