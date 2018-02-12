Adam Rippon Is The Perfect Millennial Ambassador For US Figure Skating

Right when we thought the days of skating stars being household names was over, Adam Rippon glided into our lives.

Sunday evening, Rippon, 28, made his Olympic debut, performing to Coldplay's "O." The show came off as flawless, which left many fans upset when Rippon placed third out of five. The two competitors who placed in front of Rippon fell, while he didn't.

How could #AdamRippon not take 1st place with that gorgeous flawless program?! Robbed. — Liz Garbus (@lizgarbus) February 12, 2018

What have seemingly gained even more attention than his skating skills are his interviews, which add almost as much personality to the sport as a clubbed knee, and out Rippon as a born and bred millennial.

In one, he spoke about his love of In-N- Out.

Four years ago, Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu were eating hamburgers on a rooftop after missing the #WinterOlympics.



Tonight, they dazzled. https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/CouGAilAu5 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

In another, he made an impassioned plea directly to viewers to come to the Olympics:

Rippon is also a fan of Reese Witherspoon, an icon to many millennials:

Rippon has also gained notoriety for being the first out gay athlete to compete in the Winter Olympics on Team USA. After it was announced that Vice President Mike Pence would lead the US delegation to the games, Rippon spoke out against Pence's anti-gay history. In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, Rippon talked about his feud with Pence... and his love of sauvignon blanc.







