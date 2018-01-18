Three Actors From Woody Allen's Next Film Have Expressed Regret For Working On It

Since 1992, when she was 7, Dylan Farrow has maintained that her father, Woody Allen, sexually abused her. The allegation hasn't stopped Allen from making movies — his 50th feature film, "A Rainy Day in New York," is slated to hit theaters later this year.

However, the #MeToo movement appears to be catching up to Allen. In the last few months, three of the stars of "A Rainy Day in New York" have publicly expressed regret for participating in the movie and promised to donate their income from the film to various nonprofits and funds that help victims of sexual abuse. Here's what's going on.

'A Rainy Day In New York' Reportedly Is About Sex Between An Older Man And Very Young Women

Back in October, Page Six reported that "A Rainy Day in New York" features a storyline familiar from Allen's other work: an older man who dates much younger women.

We're told that a plotline in the untitled Allen flick, which is currently filming in New York, centers around a middle-aged man who is sleeping with a much younger woman, among other actresses, and, according to the script, "makes a fool of himself over every ambitious starlet and model."

In scenes just filmed, a character played by Rebecca Hall accuses 44-year-old actor Jude Law's character of having sex with a 15-year-old "concubine." In the scene, the so-called concubine — played by Elle Fanning (19 in real life) — acknowledges her relationship with Law’s much-older character, but then protests that she is 21 years old. After a discussion about his infidelity, Fanning's character then asks Law, "Were all these women for pleasure, or were you researching a project?"

[Page Six]

Dylan Farrow Has Continued To Write And Talk About Her Experience With Allen

Dylan Farrow, whose story ignited controversy anew when she wrote about it in the New York Times in 2014, has repeatedly discussed it and challenged actors to stop working with Allen. In December, she wrote a new essay in the Los Angeles Times asking why the system still protected Allen.

I have long maintained that when I was 7 years old, Woody Allen led me into an attic, away from the babysitters who had been instructed never to leave me alone with him. He then sexually assaulted me. I told the truth to the authorities then, and I have been telling it, unaltered, for more than 20 years...



Allen denies my allegations. But this is not a "he said, child said" situation. Allen's pattern of inappropriate behavior — putting his thumb in my mouth, climbing into bed with me in his underwear, constant grooming and touching — was witnessed by friends and family members. At the time of the alleged assault, he was in therapy for his conduct towards me. Three eyewitnesses substantiated my account, including a babysitter who saw Allen with his head buried in my lap after he had taken off my underwear. Allen refused to take a polygraph administered by the Connecticut state police.



[Los Angeles Times]

Just this week, Farrow appeared on "CBS This Morning" to tell her story again.

Shortly After The Harvey Weinstein Story Broke, Griffin Newman Expressed Regret For Working With Allen

In October, Griffin Newman, the star of Amazon's "The Tick," announced on Twitter that he regretted working on "A Rainy Day In New York" and that he'd donated his salary from the project to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), an anti-sexual violence nonprofit.

I need to get this off my chest:

- I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.

- I believe he is guilty.

- I donated my entire salary to RAINN. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

- It’s a one scene role.

- I spent a month debating whether or not to quit.

- I deeply regret my final decision. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

This Month, Rebecca Hall — Who Also Starred In Another Allen Film — Apologized To Farrow

Last Friday, January 12, Rebecca Hall wrote in an Instagram post that her participation in "A Rainy Day in New York" had "made another woman feel silenced and dismissed." Hall, who also starred in Allen's "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," said that she had donated her salary to Time's Up's Legal Defense Fund for victims of workplace sexual harassment, assault and abuse.

This Week, Timothée Chalamet Also Promised To Donate His Income From The Film To Charity

On Monday, January 15, Timothée Chalamet announced on Instagram that he is donating his salary from the film to RAINN, Time's Up and the LGBT Community Center in New York. "I don't want to profit from my work on the film," he wrote.

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

The Rest Of The Cast From 'A Rainy Day' Has Been Silent, But Actors From Allen's Other Films Have Spoken Out

The actors credited on IMDb for "A Rainy Day in New York" who have not spoken out against Allen or donated their wages include Jude Law, Elle Fanning, Diego Luna, Selena Gomez and Liev Schreiber. Gomez, however, has made it known that she "did donate more than she made on the Woody Allen movie" to Time's Up in early January.

Actors from some of Allen's other films, however, have also been distancing themselves from the director. In November, Ellen Page, who acted in "To Rome With Love," wrote in a Facebook post that working with Allen was "the biggest regret of my career." Greta Gerwig, who also appeared in "To Rome With Love," said in a January 9 interview with the New York Times' Frank Bruni that Dylan Farrow's essays detailing her allegations "made me realize that I increased another woman's pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization." Mira Sorvino, who won an Oscar for her role in "Mighty Aphrodite" in 1995, published an open letter apologizing to Dylan Farrow on January 10.

Why Now?

Why has it taken so long for actors — who have had access to information about Dylan Farrow's accusation against Allen for more than 25 years — to professionally ostracize him? Writing in Vox, Alissa Wilkinson writes that the fact that no one else has publicly accused Allen of criminal sexual behavior is one reason Allen hasn't yet faced severe professional consequences.

Of course, a person doesn't need to be accused by multiple parties in order to have done wrong. But that's one way Allen's case differs from other notable cases of the post-Weinstein moment.

Another part of the equation is Dylan's age at the time of the accusation. Nobody wants to accuse a 7-year-old of lying, which meant much of the attention was focused on her mother, Mia Farrow, who was in the process of breaking up with Allen. It's not a stretch to assume Farrow was angry with Allen for not just having an affair, but having an affair with her daughter...

A third factor is that the Allen case seemed to have been settled in the 1990s, when the courts awarded Farrow custody of the children. There hasn't been any new information since then; what has changed is the way we think and talk about sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood.



[Vox]

"A Rainy Day in New York" is set to be distributed by Amazon Studios, but it doesn't have a release date. At this rate, maybe it never will.