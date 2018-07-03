A Solution For People Who Don’t Know How To Manage Their 401k

As much as you may like your job, we’re guessing you like not working more. Which is why retirement seems just about the sweetest gig there is. But now more than ever, retirement feels less attainable for those of us without enough money to entice the help of wealth managers.

Traditionally, those with lower account balances are overlooked by financial professionals, who make their money on basis points of millionaires’ accounts. Doesn’t provide much help at all for future millionaires, which leaves most either having to manage their own 401k or struggle to find financial experts with zero agendas to help them better prepare for retirement.

“Even wickedly smart people can’t figure out everything that’s in their 401k, let alone how to manage it,” said Chris Costello, one of the co-founders of blooom (yep, 3 O’s. Not a typo.) “Plus, with so much going on in people’s lives these days, who has time to even want to try and figure it all out?”

That’s where Costello’s tech company comes in, committing to help everyone that Wall Street won’t. And he would know, since he spent his first 20 years managing money for only wealthy investors.

“I had a front row seat to see this problem we’re having in this country right now,” he said. “There’s almost a hundred million people in the U.S. today saving for their retirement, with most through an employer-sponsored retirement account like a 401k or 403b. Of those, only about 10 percent of them have qualified access to have their retirement savings managed for them, which leaves tens of millions of people faced with a do-it-yourself strategy.”

Talk about timing. Blooom’s founders figured out a way to deliver much-needed 401k help to the rest of America in a way that’s smart, simple and affordable for any account size.

This automated, first-of-its-kind, “do-it-for-you-advisor” method of 401k management even comes with a team of real people who know the ins and outs of investing. You can chat live to ask questions, voice concerns and, well, anything to help you sleep better at night about your future retirement.



And because blooom operates as a fiduciary, the only ones who stand to benefit from their financial advice, are their members.

And because blooom operates as a fiduciary, the only ones who stand to benefit from their financial advice, are their members.











