9 Excellent Headphones That Aren't Apple, Beats Or Bose

​Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to spend a $300 on a great set of headphones. Also, it turns out, there are other headphones besides Beats, Bose or Apple. That means that you can enjoy amazing audio (and drown out the sounds of your chatty coworkers) without spending a fortune on a set of headphones. We've rounded up our choice picks below:

These expertly designed AVANCA Minim True Wireless Earbuds combine elite design, craftsmanship and audio quality. You get rich, stereo-quality sound whether you're using your favorite music streaming apps, your voice-activated digital assistant or answering incoming calls.

In-ear buds can be uncomfortable for long-term use, but not these RX18P Comfort-Fit In-Ear Headphones. They're lightweight, ergonomic and deliver perfectly-clear, enhanced sound that is ideal for music, movies, games, podcasts or whatever you love to listen to.

Sometimes you want a set of headphones that look good and work well — and these TRNDlabs Ventura Wireless Headphones fit the bill, boasting a sleek leather black-on-black design, 40mm drivers and a Bluetooth range of up to ten meters. Plus, they last for ten hours of continuous playtime.

When you rely on music to keep you going during a tough workout, you understand how frustrating it can be to use a set of buds that constantly slip out — but these TRNDlabs ION Wireless Earbudsoffer three sets of earplugs to get you a perfect fit. They also feature Bluetooth and aptX for a ten-meter range and strong connection.

Pragmatic. sweat-resistant and offering six hours of continuous playback, these FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds will stand up to any outdoor activity and automatically pair to your phone when pulled apart so you don't have to go through any setup. Plus, they charge back up in just 90 minutes.

These wireless 1Voice True Sound Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are perfect for pretty much any activity you're doing, whether you're at the gym or in your office. They cancel up to 97% of outside sound, with 12 hours of playtime and 40mm drivers.

These HBQ i7 Twins True Wireless Earphones feature high-powered Bluetooth 4.2, lag-free connections, noise reduction and echo-free cancellation technology. They work just like Apple AirPods, for just a fraction of the price.





Sometimes wireless buds fail to deliver on sound — but not these lightweight, weather- and sweat-proof FRESHeBUDS Air Bluetooth 4.1 Earbuds. They even let you answer calls and change songs with a 30-foot range.

Want true wireless freedom? Then pick up these 1Voice Bluetooth 100% Wirefree Earbuds: featuring 4.2 Bluetooth technology and a minimalist design, they'll stay snugly in place, deliver premium sound and let you move around completely unencumbered by wires.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.