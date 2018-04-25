NBA Team Celebrates Win, Dumps Chocolate Milk On Coach

​After beating the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers advanced past the first round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Here's the Sixers' coach Brett Brown recognizing his team with a heartfelt speech, and then immediately getting drenched in chocolate milk:





This is a big deal, because the last few seasons Philadelphia has been bad. Like, really bad. Like, historically bad.

Also, this season's Sixers are among the youngest squads in the NBA. So while it may not do much for 57-year-old coach Brett Brown, a little milk might be good for their still-growing bones.





[Via Reddit]