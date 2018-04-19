Here Are 7 Things We Use Every Single Day

We’re just simple folks with simple needs. All we want is sunshine, pleasant company and a 34-inch, curved LED monitor. Here's what else we can't go without.

​Weighted blankets are used as a sleep therapy tool for people who have a hard time de-stressing enough to fall asleep. Sound familiar? Us too. This one’s great.

If you know you need to floss, but also know you’re probably not going to: you should get a water flosser. They’re an easier way to get the job done. We like this cordless one because it’s not as bulky as other models.

You could have two monitors, or you could have one really, really big one. This 34-inch, curved LED Dell monitor is massive, without sacrificing pixel density or image quality.

Those of us who still write things on paper know: a good pen is hard to find. This is a really good one.

It has hold without making things looks greasy, and it'll give you an effortlessly tousled look that you can still run your fingers through.

It’s that special time of year where instead of complaining about the temperature, we’re complaining about allergies. This nice looking purifier from Conway is effective, quiet and energy-efficient.





No one’s jaw is going to drop, but, yeah, we're talking about Bose. The QuietComfort 35 II headphones are wireless, featherlight and have phenomenal noise cancellation. 10/10 would wear every day for forever.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.



