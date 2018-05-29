5 Ways To Prep You For A Career In Data Science

​Data science is one of the most in-demand careers of 2018; with the massive amounts of data companies are producing, there's been a scramble to harvest and adequately analyze that information to make better business decisions. That's because the modern consumer is evolving at a clip that companies can barely keep pace with — and if you were to think of today's businesses as a building, data scientists are the people who lay down the foundation of that building.

Where business analysts understand and communicate data patterns from a business perspective, it's data scientists who gather, process and analyze that data — in short, organizations wouldn't be able to make wise business decisions without their work. It's important stuff, which is probably why data scientists command a salary upwards of $100,000.

Data scientists need to know a few key skills:

Programming languages like Python or Java

Strong analytical and mathematical skills

Data architecture

If you're looking to launch a career involving data science, these trainings are a great place to pick up the technical proficiencies you need:

If you're looking for an all-encompassing overview, this Complete Data Science Certification Training Bundle is the perfect place to start. It goes over the conceptual and technical skills you'd need, from languages and tools like R programming, Hadoop, Python and Tableau, to data mining, exploration, visualization and hypothesis testing. You'll also explore essential statistical concepts like linear and logistic regression, cluster analysis and forecasting.

Buy here: Get this foundational course for $49, or 92% off.

Relational databases are the bread and butter of data science — and if you want to understand how to manage and communicate with databases, you need this Ultimate SQL Bootcamp. This bootcamp includes nine different courses all focused around different applications of SQL, including how to correctly structure your database, how to author efficient SQL statements and clauses and how to manage your SQL database for scalable growth.

Buy here: Get these SQL courses for $49, or 87% off the original price of $408.

Excel is one of the top tools for data science, and built-in pivot tables are one of the most popular analytics tools around (if not the most popular). The Microsoft Data Analysis Bundle: Lifetime Accessincludes four courses on advanced Microsoft tools that help you interact with corporate data, develop reports and dashboards, use advanced graphs and solve complex problems. You'll also learn how to turn raw data into actionable business decisions using PivotTables and PowerPivots, and use VBA to manage and communicate with data.

Buy here: Master advanced Microsoft tools for $29, or 97% off.

R is a language used for statistical computations, data analysis and graphical representation of data, and is extremely popular for data science. That's because R is designed specifically for statistical analysis and data reconfiguration, and the libraries the language employs are all meant to make data analysis easier, more approachable and detailed.

The Complete Introduction to R Programming Bundle includes eight courses to deepen your knowledge of R, including how to solve even the most complex data problems. You'll learn how to develop graphs, data visualizations, data mine and more, all using R as the foundation.

Buy here: Get this holistic R bundle for $49, or 91% off the usual price of $606.

To leverage data science techniques, companies need to make sure the proper data infrastructure is in place to support those techniques. The Ultimate Data Infrastructure Architect Bundle shows you how to build a solid data infrastructure, maintain it and make it accessible for analysis. It includes ten different courses covering everything from Apache Spark, one of the most widely-used large-scale data processing engines, to running solutions in the AWS cloud.

Buy here: Get this infrastructure-focused bundle for $36, or 94% off.



If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.