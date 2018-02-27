The Five Things You Need For A Perfect Bed

Beds are like BLTs. (Stay with us.) You don’t need a lot of ingredients to make a good BLT, but you do need every one of those ingredients to be excellent. The same goes for your bed.

Forget what you’ve heard about all the sleep-hacking doodads and whatnots. Here are the five items you need to make the perfect bed and where to find them.

The best mattress is the mattress that feels best to you. Some people like firm, some like squishy and most like it somewhere in between. We’re partial to this Tuft & Needle mattress. You can get it on Amazon with two-day shipping, the company has a legendary customer service team, and the mattress has over 10k 5-star reviews. That makes it maybe the most well-reviewed mattress on the internet.

If you want sheets that are soft as butter, airy as a cloud and cool as a face mask, then you should 100% get a set from Brooklinen. They’re amazing. And they get even better with time. Every wash makes them just a little bit softer than before. Reasonably priced, it would be easy to spend twice as much on sheets half as good. They even have a $20 off + free shipping promo going on right now.

There's a coming-of-age moment when you realize: I've really got to get a better pillow. The Z Zoned Dough Memory Foam from Malouf isn't just a better pillow, it’s the best pillow. Made from ultra-luxe memory foam and infused with bamboo charcoal to regulate temperature, it's in a class all its own. Particularly if you suffer from neck pain, Malouf’s pillows have a zoned pin core design that provides noticeable pressure relief.

A duvet, sometimes referred to as a comforter, is the ultra-plush quilt that’s filled with down, feathers, wool or a synthetic alternative. It gives your bedding weight and coziness, without making things too hot. Duvets require duvet covers, which may feel like an unnecessary step when you could just buy a 2-in-1 comforter, but the extra step is worth it. Separate duvets are typically thicker and sturdier. Plus, having a removable cover makes things easier to clean.

If you can swing it, linen or washed cotton duvet covers are the way to go. They’re breathable when it’s hot, hefty when it’s cold and they age beautifully. A good linen duvet cover can run upwards of $300, but this washed cotton cover is cozy, durable and less than $100.

