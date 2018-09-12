5 Things That Will Make Flying Less Terrible

​Think of these five traveler-friendly purchases like a care package — if care packages were practical and helpful the way they are in your dreams, and not the random one your mom packs you with ankle socks and the dried fruit. They're all but guaranteed to make your next vacation (and at the very least, your next flight) way better:

Lonely Planet is the quintessential traveler's publication — they do the "tough" work of clocking thousands of miles globetrotting, discovering the best places to visit, things to eat and drink, sights to see, yadayada, you get the point. This Lonely Planet Travel Hacker eBook Bundle is a massive collection of 24 amazing guidebooks, covering everything from countries (Japan, Mexico, Iceland, and more) to street food, dog-friendly vacations (the best) and more. There's even a guidebook for those times where you want to take a trip based on the sort of feelings you want to get (nope, not a Drake song) ’— like joy, or passion, or inspiration. For the less woo-woo, there's also vacations you can take entirely oriented around your love of everything from wine, to free ventures and more.

Get it here for $19.99 — that's 95% off.

Easily one of the most stressful elements of packing is figuring out how you'll tightly ball all your essentials so that you can have the correct combination of sweaters and tanks on your next trek around the globe. This Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit helps you bag up your clothing, and shrinks your soft goods up to 70% by removing all the air, so you have more space for the inevitable trinkets that'll fill your bag before you go back home. You can protect your clothing from moisture, mildew and odors and stay organized thanks to the transparent bags.

Get it here for $39, or 44% off.

Ah, air travel: filled with crying babies, roaring engines and 12-hour flights — which are really and truly are terrible, unless you have these TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. Featuring high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers, they blast crisp audio when you want it and feature T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology to drown out unwanted background noise. With the massive 35-hour battery life, these are a top choice for flying and traveling.

Get them here for $78.99, or 69% off.

Carrying the right bag can make all the difference when you're running to make it to your next flight. This Commuter RollTop Backpack 2.0 is smartly-designed with a main compartment, a separate laptop section and a front vertical pocket. It's multi-purpose, meaning you can take it on your work commute, travels and camping trips. It's even made out of water-repellent 1000D coated nylon, packcloth, and solid acetal plastic components — and features YKK AquaGuard® waterproof zippers. It's rare you'll find a bag that you enjoy using for multiple occasions, so this one is well worth the investment.

Get it here for $79.99.

If you've got some extra time on your hands while you're waiting around in the airport, or even on your commute, you can pick up some language skills before your next vacation with this uTalk Language Education: Lifetime Subscription. This app picks up your lesson from any device where you last left off, including your smartphone — and you can choose from a long list of over 130 languages, with independently verified translations from experts so you can chat just like a local.

Get a lifetime subscription for $29.99, or 92% off.





