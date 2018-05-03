4 Travel Bags To Upgrade Your Next Trip

If you've got travel plans this spring and summer, you're probably going to want an upgrade from your squeaky roller bag and glorified gym bag you call a duffle. We've got the perfect updated gear in mind, from an efficient carry-on to an anti-theft backpack, and a compact duffel to a messenger bag with a battery included. ​​

For those times you need to stuff your entire life away into one bag (international baggage fees are no joke, y'all), look no further than the LifePack: The Carry-on Closet. It includes a TSA-approved lock, high-quality wheels, trolley handle with a soft grip and a patented integrated shelving system to help you keep your dirty laundry separate from your clean clothes. And as far as carry-ons go, you'll be able to pack a whole lot of stuff into a small space.

Buy here: Get this durable roller for $169, reduced from $249.

Perfect for crowded airports and long layovers, this 1Voice 10,000mAh Charging Messenger Bag includes a powerful charger to keep your devices fully fueled, even if you're on the move. Charge your laptop, and any smartphone three to six times, even if you don't have an outlet in sight.

Buy here: Get this bag/charger two-for-one for $49.99, or 68% off the original price of $159.

Sometimes you need your bag to be a chameleon — this Unsettle & Co. Commuter Bag is perfect for gym trips, weekend getaways, your long day at the office and anything in between. It seamlessly transitions from a duffle to a backpack, and includes an inner drawstring, extendable dry-bag inspired roll-top and separate shoe compartment. That pretty much makes this your one-stop bag for everything you do.





Buy here: Get this multi-function carrier for $89.99, reduced from $119.

This incredible Lifepack Solar Powered and Anti-Theft Backpack is packed with everything you might want (and more) from a backpack: that includes a solar-powered power bank, a Bluetooth speaker, an integrated lock, multiple compartments for your goods and an interior USB power cable and an additional USB port. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, making it perfect for camping trips and travel alike.

Buy here: Get this feature-rich pack for $149, or 44% off the usual price of $269.





