Celebrate The 21st Night Of September With This Extremely Wholesome Tribute To Earth, Wind & Fire's Masterpiece

​Every year, the 21st of September comes and we listen to "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire and celebrate the fact that one of the best times of the year — early fall — is finally upon us.

But for the last three years, the autumnal equinox has brought with it not just a new season, but also a new video celebrating Earth, Wind & Fire's masterpiece from internet humor icon and TV writer Demi Adejuyigbe. Here's this year's entry to the canon of his goofy, wholesome and totally wonderful "September" videos:

Incredible. Amazing. Worth watching in full screen with your headphones turned up. Also, it's especially cool that this year Adejuyigbe is selling "Sept 21" t-shirts with the proceeds going to charity at sept21st.com. And watch his older "September" videos on last year's blog.



Never was a cloudy dayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!!!!