Is Clint Eastwood's 'The 15:17 To Paris' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

"The 15:17 to Paris," out February 9th, is something of an experiment. Clint Eastwood's made another movie about real events and heroic men, but this time he's dropped said men — Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alex Skarlatos — into the film as themselves. Does this lend an affecting air of realism, or does it drag things down? Here's what the reviews say:

The men themselves were Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler; two were from the US military, trained in combat and first aid, and at least one had a strong Christian faith. While backpacking in 2015 the three tackled a heavily armed jihadi terrorist on a train from Amsterdam to Paris – saving dozens of lives. There also happened to be a British guy there whose contribution, following the tradition of Hollywood war movies, has been pretty much cheerfully ignored.

What’s less clear is why Eastwood felt compelled to tell the story in this way: Stone, Skarlatos, and Sadler play themselves, from rebellious yet well-intentioned youths to international heroes. The three are cast in the mold of the men Eastwood has profiled as of late. Even as boys, all three are rebellious but never actually in the wrong. They like guns and girls, and authority figures like the teachers at their Catholic school are just out to get them.

The screenplay, adapted by Dorothy Blyskal from a book co-written by the trio plus Jeffrey E. Stern, is often painfully awkward and obvious. Earnest discussions of fate and destiny are shoehorned into shallow but generally likeable (and seemingly improvised) scenes of the guys talking to each other, and to people they meet during their journey. A couple of the latter are so odd that they verge on sublime, like the bit when an old man at a bar talks them into going to Amsterdam by recounting the illicit good time he just had there.



Virtually every sequence exists only to convey simple exposition; there are no internal dynamics, complexities, nuances, character revelations, left-field humor or, above all, dramatic conflicts within scenes. The storytelling consists of individual building blocks methodically placed, one at a time, next to or on top of others, on the road leading to the ultimate destination of the train, which is alluded to in several quick foreshadowing cuts to the heavily armed terrorist commencing his aggression.



Stone, Skarlatos, And Sadler Aren't Terrible At Acting... But None Of Them Is Secretly Good Either

I'm relieved to report that not only are these three less than terrible in their big screen debuts, they're kind of charming, once you decide to make peace with the fact that Eastwood has traded the depth and nuance that a professional can bring for the unpredictable freshness you can only get from casting newcomers.



Hoping they do well from scene to scene — for Anthony’s casual insouciance to spice things up, for Spencer’s polite intensity to disarm, for Alek’s quiet macho charm to land — doesn’t exactly put one in the right frame of mind to get swept up in a movie.



If you go into “The 15:17 to Paris” with no idea that you’re watching three young men play themselves, re-enacting the moment of their own valor (and let’s be clear: However much the film is advertised, plenty of people — probably most — will go in having no idea), you’ll see a docudrama that looks convincing enough, with three performers who sort of resemble movie stars (they’re tall and handsome, with a natural-born cock-of-the-walk ‘tude), but who all seem a bit unsure in their roles. Which is a little ironic.



Somehow The Rest Of The Cast Is Used To Worse Effect?

Not helping matters is bizarre supporting cast that includes Judy Greer and Jenna Fischer (playing Spencer and Alek’s suffering single mothers), while Tony Hale, Thomas Lennon, and Jaleel White appear as teachers in the Catholic school. With so many comedians around, perhaps Eastwood is trying to subliminally stimulate laughs, with the unintentional kind soon arriving once the boys become young men and attempt to replicate the years of maturity and frustration (Spencer struggles with his place in the military) before the attack in a manner that doesn’t resemble a high school student film.



The scene where the moms argue with a snotty administrator who tries to diagnose Stone with ADHD while dissing both women for being single mothers might be the worst five minutes Eastwood has put onscreen, but it has lots of competition here. How Eastwood managed to get worse performances out of the professional actors playing the young heroes than the adults who'd never acted is a mystery that only another director can properly unravel.​

Once The Guys Are On Their European Vacation, It Just Becomes Lifeless

Morphing into travelogue mode, the film all but comes to a dead halt here. The guys do Rome, Venice and Berlin; hit bars and discos; and meet a girl or two, but nothing happens. Really — nothing happens at all; there's no drama, interesting talk, disagreements or anything of consequence, just scenery and a few beers that do nothing but act as filler until the guys at the last minute decide to go head for Amsterdam instead of Spain.



Playing with selfie sticks! Complaining about their sore feet! Arguing American heroism with a German tour guide! And leering at all types of women! Eastwood offers some upskirt cinematography to accentuate the red-blooded maleness of the guys, which is one of many crude touches found in a film that’s largely xenophobic, anti-education, and horribly crafted.



The Thwarted Attack Is The Only Part That Works

By the time we reach the attack sequence, its realistic nerviness — from “Sully” vets Tom Stern’s fleet camerawork and Blu Murray’s editing — comes almost as a mood-altering relief: artfulness has arrived. There’s a casually physical authenticity to the quickness, the fear, the brutality, and the attention given a wounded passenger, that gives these tense minutes a heart-stopping believability.



The big scene aboard the titular train is smartly, alertly and coherently handled. Somehow, the boys are able to move up to first class and, after an ominous moment or two, the terrorist emerges from a bathroom, shirtless and bedecked with weapons. He shoots and seriously wounds one man; when Spencer boldly marches straight up the aisle at him, Ayoub (Ray Corasini) points his attack rifle at him and pulls the trigger, but it jams. What are the chances of that? Perhaps divine providence, in Spencer's book.

A lot of U.S. moviegoers are going to feel seen by this movie, and that's a net gain for American cinema, which is supposed to be a populist art form representing the body politic as it is, not merely as the film industry wishes it could be. If only someone could've heroically intervened to save this movie.

