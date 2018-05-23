DIGG PICKS

15 Kinds Of Gifts For 15 Kinds Of Dad

There are as many kinds of fathers as there are grains of sand and opinions on Tom Brady’s pliability method. Dad may say he doesn’t need anything, but what he really means is he doesn’t need another striped tie or oversized coffee mug. Get him something that speaks to his pastimes and passions  even if that is deep frying everything in the kitchen. Hey, we all have our hobbies right?

The Dad Who’s Into Home Brewing

This handsome mini keg will keep your dad’s favorite brew fresh and on tap for weeks.

 

The Movie Buff Dad

This palm-sized projector fits anywhere, travels well and has surprisingly good image quality.

 

The Early Adopter Dad

Your dad isn’t a regular dad, he’s a cool dad. A cool dad that likes receiving crowdfunded 4-in-1 hybrid shoes that are attractive and functional.

 

The Dad Who’s On His Feet A Lot

Welcome to the Relaxation Station.

 

The Jetsetter Dad

If your dad thinks George Clooney’s character in ‘Up In The Air’ is very cool, he will think this gift is even cooler. The hardshell roller has dedicated tech compartments and a butterfly design that opens flat for quick and easy airport security screening. 

 

The Camping Dad

This 3-in-1 masterpiece is perfect for camping and other outdoor adventures. It easily snaps apart into a spoon, a fork and a knife. Even if he has almost everything from his old school camping days, we doubt he has this.

 


The Dad Who Will Work Out Anywhere

Does dad like to work out? Travel a lot? Then this will be his new favorite gift. The most packable and portable home gym around, the TRX system maximizes your workout while minimizing your equipment needs.

 

The Grill Master Dad

Think of it as “The Anywhere Grill.” This sleek stainless steel grill is insanely easy to use, with a durable two-piece construction that's fit for any backcountry or backyard firepit.

 

The Dad Who Will Deep Fry Anything

Hell yeah he wants a Fry Daddy. Mom’s not looking — throw in a Twinkie!

 

The Eagle Scout Dad

This is the greatest pocket knife. French-made pocket knife with a carbon steel blade and simple folding construction, Douk Douk has been the best in the game since 1929.

 

The Golfer Dad

A thoughtful gift from a chip of the ol’ shot ;).

 

For The Dad Learning How To Cook

Blue Apron is sneakily the easiest way to learn how to cook. This is a gift mom AND dad will enjoy. Plus, they have a $50 off your first two weeks special going.

 

The Barista Dad

If you can’t get dad a ticket to all his favorite coffee-producing countries, this is the next best thing. Atlas Coffee Club is like a “coffee tour guide,” offering made-to-order monthly subscriptions and a la carte coffee offerings from countries around the world, like Papua New Guinea, Burundi and Peru.

 

The Dad With Great Hair

This slim, stainless steel comb will fit in a wallet and works well for hair or a beard. It also comes personalized with laser-engraving. A classy move for a classy dad.

 

The Dad Who Loves To Bike With His Kid

And if his kid happens to be small enough to fit into this Child Bike Seat, we can’t think of a better gift.

 



