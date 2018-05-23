15 Kinds Of Gifts For 15 Kinds Of Dad

There are as many kinds of fathers as there are grains of sand and opinions on Tom Brady’s pliability method. Dad may say he doesn’t need anything, but what he really means is he doesn’t need another striped tie or oversized coffee mug. Get him something that speaks to his pastimes and passions — even if that is deep frying everything in the kitchen. Hey, we all have our hobbies right?

This handsome mini keg will keep your dad’s favorite brew fresh and on tap for weeks.

This palm-sized projector fits anywhere, travels well and has surprisingly good image quality.

Your dad isn’t a regular dad, he’s a cool dad. A cool dad that likes receiving crowdfunded 4-in-1 hybrid shoes that are attractive and functional.

Welcome to the Relaxation Station™.

The Jetsetter Dad

If your dad thinks George Clooney’s character in ‘Up In The Air’ is very cool, he will think this gift is even cooler. The hardshell roller has dedicated tech compartments and a butterfly design that opens flat for quick and easy airport security screening.

This 3-in-1 masterpiece is perfect for camping and other outdoor adventures. It easily snaps apart into a spoon, a fork and a knife. Even if he has almost everything from his old school camping days, we doubt he has this.





Does dad like to work out? Travel a lot? Then this will be his new favorite gift. The most packable and portable home gym around, the TRX system maximizes your workout while minimizing your equipment needs.

Think of it as “The Anywhere Grill.” This sleek stainless steel grill is insanely easy to use, with a durable two-piece construction that's fit for any backcountry or backyard firepit.

Hell yeah he wants a Fry Daddy. Mom’s not looking — throw in a Twinkie!

This is the greatest pocket knife. French-made pocket knife with a carbon steel blade and simple folding construction, Douk Douk has been the best in the game since 1929.

A thoughtful gift from a chip of the ol’ shot ;).

Blue Apron is sneakily the easiest way to learn how to cook. This is a gift mom AND dad will enjoy. Plus, they have a $50 off your first two weeks special going.

If you can’t get dad a ticket to all his favorite coffee-producing countries, this is the next best thing. Atlas Coffee Club is like a “coffee tour guide,” offering made-to-order monthly subscriptions and a la carte coffee offerings from countries around the world, like Papua New Guinea, Burundi and Peru.

This slim, stainless steel comb will fit in a wallet and works well for hair or a beard. It also comes personalized with laser-engraving. A classy move for a classy dad.

And if his kid happens to be small enough to fit into this Child Bike Seat, we can’t think of a better gift.









If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​