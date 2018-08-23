WINDOWS? WHO NEEDS 'EM!

Here's A (Tiny) Illustration Of How Broken New York City's Real Estate Market Is

​Interested in moving to the Big Apple, but find yourself put off by high cost of housing? Well, you're absolutely right to be, because this crap is ridiculous. Twitter user @_bg0ld brought our attention to this listing for a studio on the  Upper West Side:

 

$1375 for a place with a mini-fridge stacked on top of a bunk bed? We were fairly sure the rest of the place couldn't be that bad, but as it turns out, there isn't really a "rest of the place." No, apart from a doorless nook for the toilet, this is the entire space:

 StreetEasy


Did you want a window? Sorry, that's not an option at this price. The apartment is a couple blocks from Central Park, which is good, because occasional access to sunlight is important for human happiness. 

New York City, baby! 


