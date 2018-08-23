Here's A (Tiny) Illustration Of How Broken New York City's Real Estate Market Is

Interested in moving to the Big Apple, but find yourself put off by high cost of housing? Well, you're absolutely right to be, because this crap is ridiculous. Twitter user @_bg0ld brought our attention to this listing for a studio on the Upper West Side:
$1375 for a place with a mini-fridge stacked on top of a bunk bed? We were fairly sure the rest of the place couldn't be that bad, but as it turns out, there isn't really a "rest of the place." No, apart from a doorless nook for the toilet, this is the entire space:
Did you want a window? Sorry, that's not an option at this price. The apartment is a couple blocks from Central Park, which is good, because occasional access to sunlight is important for human happiness.
New York City, baby!