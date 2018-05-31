10 Must-Have Products To Get Before You Travel This Summer

If you've got summer travel plans, you're gonna want to do a whole lot better than your ripped up ten-year-old duffel bag and that roller with the broken wheel you inherited from your mom. Travel like an adult — or like one of those people on Instagram who seem to do nothing but travel all day — with these ten essential products made to make getting from point A to point B easier.

Say goodbye to the easily overstuffed and ripped duffel bags of your past: this Diem Duffel Bag is water-resistant and sturdy, with a waterproof, machine washable laundry insert. It also meets carry-on specifications so you can stuff it to the brim without worry.

Buy here: Get this tough bag for $49.99, or 58% off the usual price of $119.99.

When you travel, it's important to streamline the amount of stuff you travel with, while also maximizing functionality. This DockCase Smart MacBook Sleeve Adapter lets you go from one USB-C port to nine different ports, without needing to lug around a bulky adapter — just slip your laptop into this sleeve/dock combo.

Buy here: Do more with less for $99.99, reduced from $119.99.

Instead of carting around a bulky set of headphones, switch to this set of N1 Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones. They're built around a flexible, contoured neckband and are equipped with magnetic earpieces, helping them deliver crystal clear, stereo sound as you go from one point to another — plus, they last for eight hours on a single charge.

Buy here: These sleek buds are $39.99, reduced from $59.99.

Secure your possessions without relying on an ineffective, easily broken lock and get this AirBolt Smart Travel Lock. It communicates with your smartphone through the app so you can unlock it with the push of a button, get notified if it's removed from a designated area, ping your luggage if you can't find it in front of you and more. It's also TSA-compliant so you can check in your locked luggage.

Buy here: Get this smart lock for $54.99, reduced from $79.95.

This OMNIA TA502 Travel Adapter is a small, clever gadget that can charge your devices in over 150 countries by merely sliding and locking the proper plug into space. It can support iOS and Android smartphones or tablets, and the 5-in-1 interface supports US/UK/EU/AU and USB-A standards without risk of overheating.

Buy here: Get this handy adapter for $39.99, reduced from $49.

Want to be able to converse with the locals? This Rosetta Stone Subscription is award-winning software that's been recognized by CNN for its intuitive learning methodology that will have you reading, writing and speaking like a natural. Develop your command of the language whether you're on the plane or waiting around in the airport terminal.

Buy here: Learn a new language for $119.99, reduced from $179.99.

We've all been there: stuck in the airport during a layover with a dying phone and no outlet in sight. This Graphene 8K HyperCharger PRO features a massive 8,000mAh battery capacity that can charge your phone at high speeds multiple times over — without needing an outlet. It also includes built-in Lightning and micro USB connectors for whatever device you're juicing up.

Buy here: Get this powerful portable charger for $39.99, or half off the original price of $79.99.

This Pay What You Want: World Travel Hacker Bundle includes eight courses that help you travel like a pro, from setting up a remote job, learning how to make passive income from anywhere, budgeting your money to maximize your traveling opportunities and more. There are even courses to help you learn Chinese and Spanish, and how to fly around the world for less.

Buy here: Learn the hacks the pros use for a price you name — that's up to 99% off.

Just because you're on the move doesn't mean your tunes should be left behind: the DASH A: World's Flattest Portable Speaker is an ultra-thin soundbar that delivers ten hours of flawless playback on each charge, and sits less than 3/4" high, disappearing below your mobile devices for unobstructed viewing. Just toss it in your bag and bring the party with you wherever you go.

Buy here: Get this sleek bar for $59.99, or 69% off the usual price of $199.

This highly functional Commuter RollTop Backpack 2.0 is perfect for commuting and traveling alike, featuring a main compartment for your large carry, a separate laptop section and a front vertical pocket giving you flexibility when you're packing your day bag. As far as multi-functional carry-bags go, make this your primary choice.

Buy here: Get this convenient bag for $79.99, reduced from $99.99.​





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.