10 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn for $10 or Less

These can be some slim times for your pocketbook. Post-holidays, pre-summer, you might feel like turning over couch cushions to make up for your most recent Lyft ride. But just because you're broke, that doesn't mean you're not invested in self-improvement. Kudos, pal.

Here are ten courses for $10 or less. That's cheaper than an overpriced egg and cheese! But you shouldn't be eating $10 egg and cheeses anyways.

Nervous about learning how to code? Don't be: this Programming For Non-Programmers course lets you tackle basic principles and figure out fundamentals, including front and back-end programming and UX.

Buy here: Learn to program for $10, or 79% off the usual price of $49.99.

If you intend to learn digital marketing, you'll have to figure out Google Analytics: this Complete Google Analytics Course For Beginners course lets you learn and read reports, discover how customers and prospects use your website and build more effective strategies.

Buy here: Learn Google Analytics for $10, or 79% off.

Instagram is one of the hottest social platforms out there right now. This Instagram Marketing Crash Course for Entrepreneurs teaches you strategies, methods and tips for building an audience from scratch, and profiting off of it.

Buy here: Master Instagram for $10, or 94% off.

Photoshop is one of the most widely used tools for photographers and designers alike. This Adobe Photoshop CC: Your Complete Beginner's Guide shows you how to touch-up photos like a professional, and design sleek logos from scratch.

Buy here: Get this course for $10, or 95% off.

Sick of looking at thousands of unread promo emails in your inbox every time you're trying to do work? This 25+ Gmail Strategies - Hit Email Inbox Zero course shows how to tame your inbox by organizing emails, configuring the right settings and customizing your interface like a pro.

Buy here: Streamline your inbox for $8, or 68% off the usual price of $25.

This Photography DSLR Skills course shows you how to dust off your DSLR and take photos like a professional. From capturing the right lighting, using the proper exposure, figuring out ISO, shutter speed, aperture and more.

Buy here: Get this DSLR course for $10, or 85% off the usual price of $69.

Learn how to stand out on the first page of Google search and more with this Beginner to Advanced SEO Course for Startups, Businesses & Bloggers course. Stand out on all the search engine giants: Google, Yahoo, Bing, Yandex and more — and increase the number of website visitors.

Buy here: Get this SEO-focused course for $10, or 79% off the usual price of $49.

Want to learn to build websites from scratch? This Web Design: HTML & CSS For Rookies course shows you how to lay down a foundation with HTML code, before using CSS to style your framework.

Buy here: Get this web design course for $9, or 80% off the original price of $47.

Learn to program for Apple's most recent iOS release with the Complete iOS 11 & Swift Developer Course: Build 20 Apps. Get hands-on practice with building your own apps, and receive $100 of AWS credit and $200 worth of unlimited web hosting for a year.

Buy here: Develop for mobile for $10, or 95% off.

This One Month Growth Hacking course shows you unique techniques to exponentially grow a product, including how to develop out-of-the-box project roadmaps, and how to explore segmentation and funnel reports.

Buy here: Learn to growth hack for $10, or 66% off the usual price of $29.99.​









