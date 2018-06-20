Dude Accidentally Stumbles Into A Glitch In Real Life, Can't Stop Flipping

​One backflip is a party trick. Two is an accomplishment. Ten off one leg back-to-back-to-back? That's exploiting the in-game physics engine governing the simulation we refer to as "real life."

Take a look at this tricker doing exactly that. It's oddly meditative:





The skill he's showing off here is called a "gainer switch." It's a trick that involves completing a backflip off one leg, switching your legs in midair and then landing on the leg you took off from, so that you can do the same exact trick again. Like I said before, linking a couple together is something to be proud of. Ten is insane.

But if ten is insane, what's 20?

How about a world record? Here's tricker Farid Zitoun doing 20 consecutive gainer switches in 2015:





Nuts.