How Much More The 1% Earns Than Everyone Else, Mapped By State

"Rising inequality is not just a story of those on Wall Street, in Hollywood, or in the Silicon Valley reaping outsized rewards," write economists Estelle Sommeiller and Mark Price at the beginning of a new report for the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). Rather, they show, every state in America has a tiny elite that vastly out-earns everyone else. To supplement Sommeiller and Price's report, their fourth such report since 2014, EPI put out a couple of maps that make the problem starkly clear. Behold, how much you have to earn in every state to be part of the top 1% by income:

As those dollar amounts make very clear, the top 1% in every state is earning much much more than you. (Unless you're a 1-percenter reading Digg, in which case: Hey, welcome. Consider giving some of your money away.) But to hammer home the vast gulf between 1-percenters and everyone else, Sommeiller and Price also calculated how much more the average one-percenter earns in every state than the average 99-percenter.

That's right, New York's top 1% earns 44.4 times more on average than its bottom 99%. Talk about putting the empire back in the Empire State.

Check out EPI's full report on inequality, including an interactive that drills down on what inequality looks like in every single state.

[Economic Policy Institute]