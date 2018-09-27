The Earnings Gap Between The 1% And The 99% In Every State, Visualized

During busy news weeks like this one, it can be easy to forget about the big, intractable problems that have been around for years and will take concerted, sustained political effort to solve — like income inequality! Luckily, the good folks over at HowMuch have made the effort to remind us that income inequality is a huge problem with a striking new data visualization that shows the earnings gap between the 1% and the 99% in all 50 states (and the District of Columbia):

It turns out there are 22 states where the top 1% of earners make more than $1 million a year on average, and there are zero states where the bottom 99% make more than $100,000 on average. "Across all 50 states plus Washington DC, the average difference is $1,047,435, a factor of 21.4 times," reports HowMuch. And the states with the lowest income inequality aren't necessarily better off than the rest of us — HowMuch points out that these states are "widely known for their rural poverty and poor overall public health." Basically, we're all screwed — except for the folks earning millions of dollars a year, who are laughing all the way to the bank.

