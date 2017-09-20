This Tiny Lens Is Like A Microscope For Your Smartphone

​For all the magical abilities your smartphone has these days, there's one area where it's sadly lacking: a not-shitty zoom. For photography aficionados (or folks just out here tryna get that shot) there's this Blips Smartphone Lens Kit.





These are the smallest and thinnest smartphone lens accessories in the world. You can get a extra detail without adding a whole bunch of extra bulk to your pocket. Try getting your DSLR to do that. The kit comes with two lenses: the Macro Plus Lens, with a focal distance of 20 millimeters, and the Macro Lens, with a 10x magnification and a focal distance of around ten millimeters.

Attach one of the lenses to your smartphone with a non-damaging multi-use adhesive — the included aluminum strips allow the Blips lens to maintain their shape as they're being applied. You'll be able to capture incredible, microscopic detail like never before: whether it's the color of an iris, details in nature and so much more.

Even better, there's a dedicated app to help you unlock special features. Get this Blips Smartphone Lens Kit for $24.99, reduced from $33.90.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

