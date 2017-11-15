It Looks Like Zimbabwe Might Be In The Midst Of A Coup. Here's What's Going On

A coup d'etat appears to be underway in Zimbabwe after the military says it has taken president Robert Mugabe into custody. Here's what we know so far:

The Military Seized The State Broadcaster To Make A Statement

Early Wednesday morning, military spokesman Major General SB Moyo announced on state broadcaster ZBC that "the situation in our country has moved to another level.” He denied an outright coup, saying Mugabe was "safe and sound" and that "we are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice."

Moyo targeted alleged corruption and overstepping in the Mugabe administration, saying that his mission was to return independence to the judiciary and legislature and give citizens their rights and freedoms.



The Capital City Of Harare Is Reportedly Peaceful

The New York Times reports that despite the presence of soldiers, the capital is peaceful:

Around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, taxis were running on the main roads leading to central Harare and people seemed to be making their way to work. Some soldiers could be seen on the main roads but were not stopping commuters.

[The New York Times]

The Independent and Express report that the military blocked roads around government buildings and that gunfire and explosions were heard throughout the night near Mugabe's home.

South Africa's President Says Mugabe Is Confined To His Home

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma says he talked to Mugabe on the phone:

President Zuma spoke to President Robert Mugabe earlier today who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine. South Africa is also in contact with the Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF).



[thepresidency.gov.za]

Zuma says he is sending envoys to meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean military.

The Military Takeover Appears To Have Been Triggered By A Conflict Over Succession

Last week, Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was backed by the ruling party ZANU-PF to succeed Mugabe, who is 92-years-old. The expulsion was widely viewed as an effort to clear the way for Mugabe's 52-year-old wife, Grace, to succeed him.

Grace Mugabe is deeply unpopular with the general Zimbabwean population, receiving the nickname "Gucci Grace" for her shopping trips to South Africa. On top of her lavish spending, she has been the subject of high profile scandals, assaulting a model in South Africa, and allegedly plotting to poison Mnangagwa.

She has now reportedly fled to Namibia.

According to Express, the military has detained finance minister Ignatius Chombo as well, who is a member of Grace Mugabe's political faction.



The Leader Of The Military Is Reportedly Close With The Ousted Vice President

General Constantine Chiwenga, who leads the military and who is driving the coup, is reportedly close to ousted Vice President and potential Mugabe-successor Emmerson Mnangagwa.

On Monday, Chiwenga held a press conference where he furiously criticized Mugabe and ZANU-PF for firing Mnangagwa and recommending the purging of 100 Mnangagwa-associated officials.

After his speech, Chiwenga was reportedly charged with "treasonable conduct" by ZANU-PF.

Zimbabwe Has Been In Crisis For Years

Robert Mugabe plunged Zimbabwe into an economic crisis that has lasted for years. 72% of Zimbabweans are impoverished and 95% of the country is officially unemployed thanks to an economic crisis brought on by wild overspending.

Mugabe took power in 1980 after Zimbabwe overthrew British rule. At first, he was praised for social programs, but he was simultaneously leading a massive crackdown on the nationalist independence movement that reportedly led to 20,000 deaths. In 2000, Mugabe put the country into a death spiral by initiating land reforms that were essentially violent takeovers of land held by white farmers. The land was redistributed to Mugabe cronies with little farming experience.

According to The Economist, the country's farming industry plummeted, shocking Zimbabwe's primary revenue stream and leading to de-industrialization. Adding stress to the economy, Mugabe had committed to paying benefits to veterans of the DRC's civil war, which Mugabe has insisted on being a part of. The overspending led to hyperinflation, which resulted in the current economic crisis.

Mugabe has won a series of questionable elections to maintain power for 37 years, including ones in 2008 and 2013 that inspired violent protests.



