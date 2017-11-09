YouTube Will Mess Up Your Children, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The banality of evil algorithms, the death knell of the strip mall and the real location of the Windows XP default background.

Before anything else, you should read James Bridle's essay on children's YouTube videos. It's a lengthy read, but if you'd like to understand where the past decade of internet has taken us, it's crucial.

What Bridle presents — algorithmically-generated YouTube videos aimed at children that are not wholly disturbing but definitely off — isn't necessarily the world-ending, smoking-gun piece of evidence that finally forces us to burn the web to the ground. That said, the circumstances that led to algorithmically-generated children's videos blowing up on YouTube are certainly a lot of straws to lump on the back of a camel.

The terrifying thing is that no one in particular is out to scare your children. No one is also intentionally trying to specifically exploit parents' reliance on YouTube to entertain their children. What we have here is a sort of freak confluence of massive and complex systems. A perfect storm of algorithmic incentives.

An insanely popular video trend emerges on YouTube. Creators, hungry for views and the ad dollars that followed, exploit this trend. Developers, hoping to further exploit the formulaic nature of trends, develop algorithms to recognize and emulate YouTube trends. These videos are uploaded to YouTube and the YouTube recommendation algorithm lumps them in with the human-created versions. Your child watches one finger family song video and then watches a machine-created version which freaks them out.

It's like the unintended consequences of photocopying a paper over and over again, an unavoidable flaw within the system that eventually leads to an unintelligible mess. Only here this is the internet so it could possibly traumatize your child.

[Medium]

There's something funny going on within America's retail sector. Both job growth and consumer confidence have never been higher, and yet, based on Bloomberg data analysis, more and more retail chains are closing.

Bloomberg points out that it's easy to blame the internet and stingy millennials, but that's not what's at work here. Retail companies borrowed a lot of money to build a lot of stores. Sure, online retailers didn't help things but brick-and-motar made a bet on expansion and within the next few years the banks are going to come to collect.

And who will suffer? The middle and lower classes, of course. Bloomberg cites government stats pinning the number of retail employees nationwide at 8 million. If these companies go bankrupt — which Bloomberg's analysis suggest they will — that'll be a huge chunk of unemployed. That the current administration is actively trying to cut taxes and strip out social security nets, well, it can't come at a worse time.

[Bloomberg]

It says something about how grim things are when one of the brightest spots of this week is the release of Malcom Harris's book on how boomers fucked up millennials.

Okay, sure, that might be a gross generalization. But if you're interested in the nuance of how baby boomers raised a generation to view themselves as cogs in a machine, look no further than Gabriel Winant's review of Harris's latest book. He read it, I haven't yet.

As it turns out, turning children into risk-averse, highly-competitive people who must view every decision as a cost-benefit analysis has not turned out great.

[N+1]

Unfortunately — or maybe perhaps fortunately — the story behind one of the most iconic desktop backgrounds in the history of computing is pretty simple, Atlas Obscura reports.

Photographer Charles O'Rear took a picture of a hill in Sonoma, California. The film he used made the colors look saturated. He uploaded it to a stock photo company. Someone at Microsoft saw it, and decided to use it for the upcoming Windows XP. Eventually, at its peak Windows XP was on four out of five computers on the planet.

A lot of people saw O'Rear's photo. It's right up there with Unregistered Hypercam 2 and 009 Sound System.

[Atlas Obscura]



