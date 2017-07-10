The Weird Business Of A Bitter Sports Rivalry, And Other Stories

​​​​Welcome to What You Missed This Weekend, a roundup of the stories from this weekend that you missed while you were out living your life.​ Inside: sports shenanigans, our weird rituals on death and why PowerPoint sucks — plus, fiction that touches on all these topics.



​There's Much More To 'Yankees Suck' T-Shirts Than Meets The Eye

I never had the slightest understanding of what it was to be a sports fan until the Seahawks reached the Super Bowl in 2014. By that point I'd started watching the big game purely out of a dual love of camaraderie and nachos, but I'd never cared about the game whatsoever — but 2014 came and I'm a Washington boy. We won. We, because the fans are the 12th man, yadda yadda. I hopped on the bandwagon, I got a taste of sports fanaticism... and ever since February 1st, 2015, I have hated the New England Patriots.

Luke O'Neil's interview with Bostonian Ray LeMoine touches on a sports rivalry my disdain for Tom Brady can't hold a candle to. The Yankees versus the Red Sox: A rivalry so intense that the Red Sox's 2004 victory over the damn Yankees actually tricked people into seeing a Jimmy Fallon/Drew Barrymore romcom. LeMoine was there at the heyday of Boston's animosity towards the Yankees, and he and his pals profited off it with immensely popular "Yankees Suck" t-shirts.

Until reading this piece I had no idea a sports rivalry could grow and mutate into something that stretches beyond the bounds of shit talking and bar brawling. Without spoiling too much of the details LeMoine spills, the lucrative t-shirt business was uncomplicated until it very much wasn't. Drugs, gangs and guns entered the mix — thanks to Bostonians eagerly craving shirts to express their Sox pride. It's a wicked weird story.

[Esquire]

We Should Embrace Our Wide Variety Of Death Rituals

Death: it's one thing that's thoroughly not fun for most people to think about, but Caitlin Doughty's made it her job. In an interview with Justin Caffier at Vice, Doughty talks about what she's learned about funeral rituals from around the world for her upcoming book, and about why it might be dangerous to shrug off those traditions.

Doughty says she needed to "deprogram" herself of Western norms that treat dead bodies like they're disgusting, vile objects. Part of Doughty's work is helping people work through funerals that buck these views, often to help them save money. Burials are a class issue and that's outrageous — nobody should have to have a GoFundMe to give their loved one a proper send-off.

Funeral costs aren't the only class-affected norm Doughty contends with. She predicts that if we discovered immortality, it'd likely be gated by wealth. Pretty sci-fi stuff until you remember that there are real-life billionaires out there slurping up rejuvenating teen blood by the bucket-full. No rest for the wicked, I guess.

[Vice]

Just Give Up On PowerPoint And Make Cool Prezis

You there, reading this, have probably made several PowerPoints at in your life, and you've probably given a talk with at least one of them. All the confidence in the world, all the right transitions and Clip Art, all the Comic Sans headers won't change a thing: PowerPoint is miserable and everybody knows it. Whether you're doing fancy stuff or just slinging standard slides, PowerPoints can suck all the "interesting" out of what you're saying.

Now there's science to back that up! A study out of Harvard pitted PowerPoint presentations against the same info done up in Prezi. Prezi's a slick piece of presentation software that ditches slides for what the researchers call a "zoomable user interface." PowerPoint gives you a bunch of tiny pictures in succession — Prezi gives you a big picture you can slide, zoom and worm yourself around in.

The first time I saw Prezi was in a class setting (psychology, actually). Our teacher suggested that a Prezi might be a more engaging way to prepare our class presentations. I was a doubter. I'd seen people try the old add-in-some-animations routine to spice up their snooze-worthy talks — how was Prezi's zooming and panning any different?

Here I am years later, having to admit that science has provided evidence to the contrary. PowerPoint might be worse than everyone's always thought, and maybe we'd all have done better with our book reports and lab projects if we'd used Prezi instead.

[Fast Company]

One More Thing...

Each of these great stories reminded me of something that I haven't stopped thinking about since it's debut last Wednesday: Jon Bois' "17776" at SBNation. I don't want to give away too much about it; unless you're in-the-know about Bois' other work, all you'd think from the link on SBNation is that you're about to read one man's thoughts on "What football will look like in the future."

I will tell you that "17776" is a story. I will tell you it embraces sports fandom (in a highly accessible way). I will tell you that it deals with human longevity (oh yes). I will tell you that it's presented with the zooming and panning of a world-class Prezi, one where each movement adds meaning. I will tell you that it's utterly fantastic, and that it's being added to every day until July 15th.

Get started on it already!

[SBNation]