The Son Of One Of The Koch Brothers Sells Ugly Shirts, Has No Apparent Self-Awareness

​We're about to show you a promotional video for Wyatt Ingraham, the CEO of an eponymous company that sells extremely loud, arguably even hideous, printed shirts for men. But don't take our word for it — take a look, y'all:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8df91d9a7d9e481680b7e2861cca2cfe_2BOhbzw_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

There's one thing you need to know before you watch it: Wyatt Ingraham isn't his full name. His real name is Wyatt Ingraham Koch, and he's the son of billionaire Koch brother Bill. (Bill is one of the poorer billionaire Koch brothers, relative to Charles and David, but that's another story.)

OK, just one more thing to keep in mind: Wyatt Koch, the man in the video you're about to watch, is currently suing his ex-fiancée for her $180,000 engagement ring, which he insists was "a conditional gift," plus $15,000 in damages. That doesn't technically have anything to do with the video, but it somehow seems relevant.

Are you ready? Trick question: You'll never be ready. Just watch it.

Must be nice to be born rich!

[Via Spin]