'Wow So Portland!' Brings The West Coast's Twee Capital Back To Its Boring Roots

Hearing the words "Portland, Oregon" probably brings some things to mind. Hipsters. Craft beer. Fixed-gear bicycles. A certain IFC television show may have something to do with all of the above. Maybe you've got other associations. Bridges. Gentrification. The backlash to said IFC show.

Unless you've lived there, you probably don't think of the city like this:

Portland is indescribably twee! pic.twitter.com/HelnAipCAO — Wow So Portland! (@wowsoportland) March 17, 2017





"Wow So Portland!" is a Twitter bot made by Darius Kazemi, a Portland-based artist. The bot spits out shallow observations on Portland along with images of the city pulled from Google Streetview. The genius of it is that you'll never see a line outside of Voodoo Doughnuts, a picturesque college campus, or a fusion-cuisine food cart. It's rigged to serve up snapshots from the most aggressively unremarkable parts of town.

Portland is so quirky pic.twitter.com/rVCsPJin35 — Wow So Portland! (@wowsoportland) March 13, 2017





Kazemi is more than a wry connoisseur of parking lots, warehouses, and empty roads — his body of net art ranges from an "ethical ad blocker" (it won't let you see ads... or the sites that rely on them) to a cool demonstration of the level generation algorithm in "Spelunky."

A newer bot by Kazemi, Bureau of Nice Stats, spins comedy out of dry subject matter not too dissimilar from the forgotten office parks and sheds of Portland — actual reports from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.





this report is 👌 because it contains $6.69 https://t.co/NdrmX6nE8r pic.twitter.com/Buz0IdWheI — Bureau of Nice Stats (@NiceStatistics) March 15, 2017





You ask yourself: someone really took the time to make a bot that finds every instance of 69 in BLS documents? Well, in the words of another bot, "those wacky Portlanders are always up to something precious."





