It's Hard To Describe How Weird This Congressional Campaign Ad Is, But We'll Do Our Best

​This ad for Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Helmer starts with hard rock music, a motorcycle and what appears to be a Van Halen-inspired logo for the "HELMER ZONE," which makes you think that you're about to be subjected to a barrage of macho clichés. But then the ad does a tonal 180 and starts to resemble a '90s sitcom episode, and finally it ends on a note of possible self-awareness? Oh, and there's group karaoke and lots of very bad acting along the way. 

We can't do it justice in words, so just watch it.

 

Fan Helmer is clearly not bound by political norms.

[Emily C. Singer]

