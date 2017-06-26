2017's 'World's Ugliest Dog Contest' Winners Are Adorably Hideous

Here at Digg, we love a cute dog. But if there's one thing we enjoy even more, it's a pup so horribly unfortunate looking, they actually become cute.



Thankfully, the World's Ugliest Dog Contest was this past weekend in Petaluma, California, so we have more than enough uggo doggos to tide us over.

Martha the 3-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff took home the top prize.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/808c44c1257244ea90cb3f307b02b2a0_4ee17eaa00934fc09b47629790226813_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;





Here's Martha basking in the glow of victory:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/eca8835d54f84d769bebc6488c83087e_4ee17eaa00934fc09b47629790226813_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





And this is owner Shirley Zindler dramatically posing while her prize-winning pooch does the opposite.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f66b3186465e481eac07b74368c97e0f_4ee17eaa00934fc09b47629790226813_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





According to NPR, Martha picked up a trophy, $1,500 in prize money and a flight to New York City for future media appearances.

Martha deserves everything she gets. But man, you gotta see some of these other ugly dogs.

Like, for example, this fabulously ugly pair of Chinese Crested dogs — Rascal (left) and Chase (right).

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8135515f8a624957b00f49440034b999_4ee17eaa00934fc09b47629790226813_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





And before you ask, yes, it does appear that Racal's owner, Dane Andrew, is wearing a team shirt with his pet's ugly mug on it.

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/00f2711fca884432a3e0058f7322f8ee_4ee17eaa00934fc09b47629790226813_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;





Moe the Brussel Griffon Pug also has a face only a mother/ugly dog lover could love.

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/63e1d277db4d4ab8beb0993279a068a8_4ee17eaa00934fc09b47629790226813_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;





And, of course, the jewelry-wearing Josie the Chinese Crested .

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/442678a3212744af91b6c11810072bf3_4ee17eaa00934fc09b47629790226813_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;





The contest has a website where you can see the entire field, though somehow it's even uglier than all these very ugly dogs combined.