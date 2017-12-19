The Logo For The 2018 World Chess Championships Does Not Seem To Be About Chess

Starting on November 11, 2018, 27-year-old Norwegian chess prodigy Magnus Carlson will defend his two-time world champion streak at the World Chess Championship in London. Carlson, already considered to be the best player ever, will face off against whoever emerges from an 8-player round-robin Candidates Tournament in Berlin in March. Two American players have a decent shot at advancing, giving the USA a chance to end its World Championship drought after Bobby Fischer famously won in 1972.

Of course, unless you are a bonafide chess fan (and maybe even if you are) it's going to be really hard to focus on the possible usurping of Carlson given that the logo for the 2018 World Chess Championship is... this:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8397f8dd81124ca5bb89ef242e03c9e7_8a92e4c3d9e24f178d8d04d4e1430f3e_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

Yes. It is what you think it is. No. It was not a mistake. Announced earlier this week in a press release, the folks over at FIDE are very proud of their logo. "Key visual for the 2018 World Chess Championship is controversial and trendy, just like the host city," they say in the release. London, so controversial (Brexit, I guess?). So trendy (Can a city that's been the center of Western Civilization for nearly a millennial be considered "trendy?").

Anyway, in case you aren't convinced this is just a massive prank, here's the FIDE perfectly understanding the weight of what they've just done:

We rarely stop to think about the brand of the World Chess Championship Match, because we are more interested in the players and the drama of the games. But the Match, the ultimate event that defines who is the smartest person on the planet, has much wider appeal than chess professionals. It affects politics, business, and, of course, design.



Thankfully, they've provided a second version of the logo, in the event you refuse to believe this isn't just a clever optical illusion.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0167bc0e54564540b79789d671b6b6b4_8a92e4c3d9e24f178d8d04d4e1430f3e_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

Not to be content with their depiction of two consenting adults coming together to enjoy the sport of chess, the FIDE will also be using be using this orgy of disembodied hands to represent the contest that definitely will determine the "smartest person on the planet."

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/59ed2b9f25f145ad97d4b737c6a40ccc_8a92e4c3d9e24f178d8d04d4e1430f3e_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

If these logos have indeed accomplished what the FIDE set out to do — get you thinking about chess, obviously — then head on over to our guide to getting into chess.





[World Chess via SBNation]