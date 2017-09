Tensions between parents over school supplies came to a boil in a Walmart in Novi, Michigan on Monday afternoon when a fight reportedly broke out between several women over a last notebook on the shelf.

According to other bystanders, punches were thrown in the fight and after one of the women was punched, she pulled out a gun she was carrying on the others.

Lady Pulls Out Gun During Walmart Brawl Over School Supplies Share http://content.jwplatform.com/previews/PBo9SLvV-coeAxn20 <iframe src="//content.jwplatform.com/players/PBo9SLvV-coeAxn20.html" width="320" height="260" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe> Share Discover Next Up Old Lady Stops In The Middle Of The Road To Commend Young Driver On His Driving 00:00 03:27 03:27 03:27 Auto

1280p

720p

480p

320p

[Via Twitter]