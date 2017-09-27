SOUTHWEST IS THE NEW UNITED

Woman Objects To Dogs On Her Flight, Gets Forcibly Removed By Cops

A woman on a plane headed to LA was pulled from her seat by cops after she boarded in Baltimore. The woman was removed after she reported that she had a "deadly allergy" to dogs and that she couldn't fly with two dogs that were also on board.

Forceful Removal from Airline
In a statement, Southwest said that the woman was removed because their policy indicates that a passenger reporting a "life-threatening" allergy without a medical certificate (which the woman reportedly did not have) can be denied boarding. The airline also apologized to the passenger: 

We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the Customer’s removal by local law enforcement officers. We publicly offer our apologies to this Customer for her experience and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns.

[Via KTLA]


While Southwest's policy says a passenger may be denied boarding, the incident bears similarities to the case of David Dao, who was injured when police dragged him off an overbooked United flight earlier this year. Dao has since settled with United. 

