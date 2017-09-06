JUST GOING FOR IT

Woman Slips Cuffs In Back Of Police Car, Leads Police On High-Speed Chase

Toscha Sponsler was arrested by police in Lufkin, Texas for shoplifting, and then decided to upgrade her crimes by a factor of ten:  

 

The Lufkin Police Department posted the video and broke down what happened

As officers went through her bags of stolen goods, Sponsler removed her seat belt, slipped her cuffs and climbed through a window partition to the driver’s seat.

She then led officers on a 23-minute, 100 mph chase that began at Ulta and ended in Zavalla after a DPS Trooper used a PIT maneuver to make her lose control of the vehicle.

Sponsler nearly went head on with two Lufkin officers and a Huntington constable during the pursuit. Throughout the chase, officers could see her reaching for the officer’s shotgun which was mechanically locked to the vehicle.


[Lufkin PD via Washington Post]

