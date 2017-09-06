Woman Slips Cuffs In Back Of Police Car, Leads Police On High-Speed Chase

JUST GOING FOR IT

Toscha Sponsler was arrested by police in Lufkin, Texas for shoplifting, and then decided to upgrade her crimes by a factor of ten:

The Lufkin Police Department posted the video and broke down what happened:

As officers went through her bags of stolen goods, Sponsler removed her seat belt, slipped her cuffs and climbed through a window partition to the driver’s seat. She then led officers on a 23-minute, 100 mph chase that began at Ulta and ended in Zavalla after a DPS Trooper used a PIT maneuver to make her lose control of the vehicle. Sponsler nearly went head on with two Lufkin officers and a Huntington constable during the pursuit. Throughout the chase, officers could see her reaching for the officer’s shotgun which was mechanically locked to the vehicle.





[Lufkin PD via Washington Post]

