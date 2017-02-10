The Rise Of AI: A Note From Today's Guest Editor

​Late last month, at a casino in Pittsburgh, an artificially intelligent machine defeated four top poker players at no-limit Texas Hold’ Em, a particularly complex form of poker that requires a very human skill: bluffing. The defeat was just the latest example of a machine cracking a game that would seem to require human intellect. AI can not only beat the best humans at games like poker, Go, chess, and Jeopardy!, it can automatically write captions for photos, spot disease and illness in medical scans, even run a hedge fund. And soon it’ll do even more.

Thanks to deep learning and other technologies—not to mention heavy investments from major tech companies — cars and trucks are learning to drive on their own, robots can acquire new skills, and chatbots can actually carry on a conversation. These advances bring as much anxiety as excitement. People worry that AI will replace human jobs, damage economies, and perhaps even go all sentient and Skynetty.

Artificial intelligence even makes journalists—a class of people already prone to anxiety—feel more existentially threatened. The Associated Press now uses AI to write plain-language sports articles and earnings statements. Both jobs used to require an ink-stained wretch. So we thought we’d play a little John Henry with the latest news-writing AI to see whether hackers could ever triumph over hacks.

This weekend, WIRED is taking over Digg.com. We’re happy to give the editors at Digg a well deserved weekend off. But hell, we need a break too, so we asked the deep learning company Skymind for help. The team there pointed us to Atilika, a Tokyo group that would build, in a frighteningly small amount of time, a neural network that could look at our AI stories over the past few years and learn to identify other relevant journalism. (We told the robot we weren’t sure it was up to painting this fence.) The task at hand (er, code?): identify the AI stories that fit the WIRED sensibility.

Tapping into Friday’s feed from Google News, The Atilika AI chose The Verge’s story about Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant, an International Business Times story about Google’s DeepMind lab pitting AI against AI, and Endgadget’s piece on the digital assistant bundled with the Google Pixel phone. Might WIRED’s humans have chosen other stories? Mmmmaybe. But for a neural network with just a few days of training, Atilika did a pretty darn good job. Digg’s next AI takeover might be awfully Skynetty after all.



