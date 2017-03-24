White House Gives GOP Friday Ultimatum On Obamacare Repeal, And Other Trump News From Today

​At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Friday, March 24th. Day 64.

Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.​​

Top Stories

White House looks to push through AHCA on Friday — or let it die





Keystone XL Pipeline Approved

One of Trump's first acts after being sworn in was to order a review of President Obama's decision to deny a permit to the pipeline. Now that the 60-day review has ended, the State Department has given the project the green light.

Trump Tweets

After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017





The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017



