White House Gives GOP Friday Ultimatum On Obamacare Repeal, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.
Friday, March 24th. Day 64.
Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.
Top Stories
White House looks to push through AHCA on Friday — or let it die
- After Thursday's planned vote was canceled, the House is again set to vote Friday afternoon. The GOP needs 216 votes to pass the bill, which means they can afford no more than 21 "No" votes from its members — at the moment, 32 GOP Reps. are in the "No" or "Leaning No" camp.
- Last night, Trump reportedly indicated to GOP leaders that if they didn't pass the AHCA on Friday, he'd stop pursuing the repeal/replacement of Obamacare. At the same time, the White House appears to be setting Paul Ryan up for the fall should the bill fail.
Keystone XL Pipeline Approved
- One of Trump's first acts after being sworn in was to order a review of President Obama's decision to deny a permit to the pipeline. Now that the 60-day review has ended, the State Department has given the project the green light.