What If Will Smith Did Songs For This Year's Best Picture Nominees?

​If you're on Twitter but you don't follow Demi Adejuyigbe (@electrolemon), you're missing out. He's worked on Comedy Central's @midnight, writes for The Good Place, co-hosts the Gilmore Guys podcast, and he once quietly left 57 DVDs of Click at his parents' house (they never noticed).


He recently went on a roll making these (spoiler heavy) Will Smith raps — in the style Smith pioneered with Men In Black and Wild Wild West — to accompany some of this year's Best Picture nominees. If these were real, would La La Land even be in the running?


Arrival:

 


Hacksaw Ridge:

 


Moonlight:

 


If you want to listen to high-quality versions of these tracks (gotta hear those crystal-clear "woos") you can check them all out here:


 


Thank you, Demi.


