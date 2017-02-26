What If Will Smith Did Songs For This Year's Best Picture Nominees?

​If you're on Twitter but you don't follow Demi Adejuyigbe (@electrolemon), you're missing out. He's worked on Comedy Central's @midnight, writes for The Good Place, co-hosts the Gilmore Guys podcast, and he once quietly left 57 DVDs of Click at his parents' house (they never noticed).





He recently went on a roll making these (spoiler heavy) Will Smith raps — in the style Smith pioneered with Men In Black and Wild Wild West — to accompany some of this year's Best Picture nominees. If these were real, would La La Land even be in the running?





Arrival:

oh wow, I didn't know Will Smith was still rapping, or that he did the credits rap for Arrival. wonder why this didn't get nominated #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RxTYNk28MK — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 26, 2017





Hacksaw Ridge:

wow, Will Smith's rap career was under the radar last year. Who knew he did the credits rap for Hacksaw Ridge. He wasn't even in it. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/c2G3z1Br0z — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 26, 2017





Moonlight:

does anybody know if Will Smith is gonna perform one of his credits raps at the #Oscars this year? I hope it's the one he did for Moonlight pic.twitter.com/xXsEbrlGdx — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 26, 2017





If you want to listen to high-quality versions of these tracks (gotta hear those crystal-clear "woos") you can check them all out here:







Thank you, Demi.







