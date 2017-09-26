Megyn Kelly Kicks Off Her New Show In Most Awkward Way Possible

In a New York Times interview, Former Fox News host turned NBC anchor Megyn Kelly compared her new non-political morning show to a mimosa: "There's stuff that’s a little naughty. Stuff in there that’s good for you. Some stuff in there that’s fun and sweet." But this clip might make you wonder if she forgot to mention a cringe-worthy shot of Tito's on the side.

In what was supposed to be a happy surprise, Kelly introduced the cast to a superfan who she was surprising with a pair of free tickets to see a live taping of "Will & Grace." During the stunt, however, Kelly awkwardly asked the fan if he was inspired to be gay by the show, eventually signing off with "I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!"

Today, vocal liberal actress Debra Messing (who plays Grace), commented that she regrets doing the appearance, commenting on Instagram "I didn't know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/53f4322071e2435c95af543f186d73be_25a9bb282780458fa1ac0f4c05515bc2_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;gt;



