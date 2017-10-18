The Wildlife Photographer Of The Year Winners Are Here, And They're Incredible

Aside from zoos, safaris and running into them by chance in the wild (all of which have their issues) wildlife photography is perhaps our best way of getting to appreciate the beauty of the animal kingdom.

The annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition — hosted by the UK's National History Museum — looks to highlight the absolute best of the discipline, and it does that extremely well.

This shot of a gorilla in the Republic of Congo by 16-year-old Daniël Nelson was good enough to make the Dutch teenager the grand title winner for the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year (ages 15–17):

(Just a heads up, the next photo is a bit gory):

Things took a darker turn in the adult contest. This heartbreaking shot of a rhino slain by poachers earned South African Brent Stirton top honors:

The contest names winners for more specific categories too. This stunner of a Brazilian giant anteater by Marcio Cabral took home the top prize in the "Animals in their Environment" category:

Peter Delaney's photo of a chimpanzee named Totti lost in thought earned the top prize in the "Animal Portraits" category:

Medical doctor and diver Anthony Berberian took this unbelievable snapshot of a phyllosoma, or a lobster larva. The whole thing is just 1.2 centimeters across, and the photo came in first in the "Under Water" category:

Finally, this comical shot from American Ashleigh Scully won the 11–14 age group:

Check out the rest of the winners and all of the finalists over at the contest's website.