The west is enduring a particularly bad summer for wildfires, including a fast-moving wildfire ripped through Corona, south of Los Angeles earlier this week. Amazingly, as the fire moved towards State Route 91, the highway remained open, allowing for these apocalyptic scenes:

Cannot stress this enough: stay off the 91E if you can help it. #CanyonFire is burning very close to freeway, cars. pic.twitter.com/LfaIPZlQx8 — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) September 26, 2017

The evacuation orders have now been lifted, and luckily the fire didn't do a great deal of damage to people or buildings.





[Via Greg Lee]