Why You Should Be Using A VPN Whenever You’re Online

Yeah, 2016 was gnarly. For *many* reasons, but right now we’re going to focus on the internet ones. Last year, a record high number of cyberattacks were committed online, to the tune of two billion records stolen. Two billion. With a B.

These weren’t small-fry targets either; we’re talking many of the world’s biggest corporations and organizations here. The biggest hack in history happened to the already-flailing Yahoo — 500 million affected accounts. Tumblr? 65 million accounts. LinkedIn wasn’t safe either; it got 117 million accounts stolen. And MySpace, (yes, it’s still around) 427 million accounts.

We haven’t even touched upon the cyberattacks executed by political operatives, including Russia’s leaking all those Democratic National Committee emails during the US election last year. Or the NSA itself (yes, that NSA) having a whopping 50 TB of data stolen from its facilities.

What does this mean for you? Basically, if all these powerful entities are vulnerable to getting hacked, then you are too. Which means it’s more important than ever for individual web users to lock down their security against data thieves and other online threats. Good thing there’s an easy, simple way you can safeguard your online activity: use a VPN.​

What is a VPN?

Let’s start by breaking down what exactly a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is. First, think about how the internet operates; it’s like an expansive public network in which users transmit data as part of anything they do, whether logging into apps, making purchases, sending messages. Every time you’re on the web, you’re openly broadcasting all that data, exposing your private details to an unintended audience of billions.

A VPN works exactly how its name implies, like a private network. Obvious, right? To get started, you’d simply log into your service of choice using special credentials, which will grant you access to a series of discrete networks or computers. Using these private channels, you’re able to securely encrypt your data, ensuring that anything you send is hidden from snoops waiting to harvest it from your computer.

In other words, use a VPN, and you’ll stay protected from hackers, nosy internet service providers, and government agencies alike.

Still Not Convinced?

We know what you’re thinking: It can’t possibly happen to me, so I’m going to twiddle my fingers and hope for the best. Well, considering all the sensitive data you share online, you have a lot to lose it you’re unluckily targeted by digital criminals. That’s why it’s better to be safe than sorry, and use a VPN as an effective way to guard against doomsday for the following:

Payment Data

Unless you’re pulling a Ron Swanson, you make a lot of transactions online. Amazon, Lyft, Venmo, etc. And you’ve entered a lot of credit card or banking routing numbers into those different accounts, all of which are at risk of getting stolen. Meaning it may only be a matter of time before you’re hit with a bunch of fraudulent charges that will be a headache to clean up.

Authentication Details For Sensitive Accounts

Every online account you’ve ever created a login for is at risk. And you’ve definitely created a lot of accounts over the course of your web browsing career. This means email, retirement portfolios, cloud storage accounts, and that’s just the beginning.

Medical Records

It sounds like a horror story out of some warped tech-laced version of House or Grey’s Anatomy, but it’s a thing! There are data thieves out there intent on prying your personal health data out of your fingers, and profiting off of it on the black market. Or just as bad, they’ll use it to create fake medical accounts that you’ll be billed for out of the blue.

Classified Information

You likely have a ton of sensitive documents stored in various cloud servers via Google Drive or Dropbox or the like, and let’s not get started on every email you’ve ever sent or received that’s in your inbox. All these are at risk of getting compromised.

It’s not just the information you stand to risk; using a VPN becomes even more urgent a matter considering all the common hacking techniques used by online criminals to violate your privacy. Keyloggers log every single thing you type, fake WAPs (Wireless Access Points) lure you into logging into what seem like legitimate portals, phishing links infiltrate your device the second you click into them, and much, much more.

Browse savvily with the right VPN—preferably one with features designed to help you guard against multiple threats, such as military-grade 256-AES encryption, ad blockers, kill switches that automatically shut off shady connections—and you have nothing to worry about. Which begs the question...

Which VPN is Right For You?

There are a ton of VPNs available on the market these days, but they’re definitely not all created equal. That’s why we’re helping you out with our list of top recommend VPNs, all broken down by distinguishing feature to make the selection process a whole lot easier on you:

Top Feature: All-Around Performer

With VPNSecure, you’re covered on up to five devices simultaneously—routing your data through private servers in more than 46 countries around the world. This handy service will ensure your data stays encrypted, your precise location anonymous, and all your online activity safeguarded against threads like kill switches and DNS leak fixes.

Get it now for $39, or 91% off.

Top Feature: World’s Fastest VPN

PureVPN is renowned for its lightning-fast connection speeds and expansive network of over 500 servers, which means you can browse securely without dampening your browsing experience. And since PureVPN doesn’t log any activity at all, you’ll be able to rest assured knowing that all your private data is for your eyes only.

Get it now for $69, or 88% off.

Top Feature: Easy Usability

Looking for a no-fuss security option? Go with Windscribe. Just flip this VPN on once, and it’ll run in the background indefinitely—working to protect your privacy, unblock location-restricted sites, and much more. You’ll also take advantage of a robust firewall that will ensure absolutely no one will break through your digital defenses whatsoever.

Get it now for $149.99, or 83% off.









