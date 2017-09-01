IF YOU CARE ABOUT YOURSELF AND OTHERS

Why People Should Always Shower (But Not Too Much)

For the majority of the population, taking a shower is as integral to our daily lives as eating and sleeping, but do you know what would happen if one day we just decided to stop showering?

The short answer would be, nothing too good, but here's a video by Life Noggin explaining step by step the changes your body would be going through once you stop bathing and cleaning yourself.

 

And if you're not too grossed out by that hypothetical scenario, you might also want to know what would happen to your body if you decided to stop wiping your butt.

 


