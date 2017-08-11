Project Management Is Ridiculously Popular Right Now—But Why?

Demand for Project Managers has never been higher. Businesses are expected to constantly create new innovations while still reaching new customers and keeping costs low. High revenue, low margins. And PMs make sure that actually happens.

Project managers are the ones who ensure that projects are a viable undertaking for any company – whether that's the release of a new product to attract new customers, the development of a support service to existing customers, or the implementation of an in-house technology to support employee operations. PMs help assess the risk of any undertaking, help to manage and control that risk, and finally, oversee the execution of that project.

If you haven't picked up on it yet: PMs are very valuable!!! They make sure projects don't go haywire: that goals and milestones are met, stakeholders are pleased, and everything that's supposed to happen, happens on time and on budget. Yeah, sounds pretty great.

So duh that job is in demand. In demand to a tune of 1.5 million new jobs each year. And because project managers need to fulfill a specific set of criteria and possess skilled certifications, there's a deficit in the number of qualified candidates needed to fill PM roles within companies.

There are five fields in particular where the demand for PMs is rapidly growing:

Aerospace and defense — Aerospace technology is known for having some of the most stringent requirements around, and PMs are required to help manage that complexity.

— Aerospace technology is known for having some of the most stringent requirements around, and PMs are required to help manage that complexity. Engineering — In the engineering industry, more than 75% of projects have schedule overruns, 55% have budget overruns and 37% fail to meet the goals, requiring PMs with expert professional training and experience.

— In the engineering industry, more than 75% of projects have schedule overruns, 55% have budget overruns and 37% fail to meet the goals, requiring PMs with expert professional training and experience. Information Technology — Technology is growing at such a rapid clip, the demand for PMs has also increased, up by a whopping 20%.

— Technology is growing at such a rapid clip, the demand for PMs has also increased, up by a whopping 20%. Finance — PMs with risk identification and management skills are in high demand in the world of finance, where M&A situations and stock underwritings are common.

— PMs with risk identification and management skills are in high demand in the world of finance, where M&A situations and stock underwritings are common. Healthcare — The healthcare industry grew 10-15%, and is quickly becoming a main field for project management.

Unless project management is your passion and you're not doing it for the money (...) something to point out: the median salary for a project manager in each of these fields exceeds $100,000. Not a bad incentive to peruse that career path.

Many companies, especially technology companies, are willing to train employees through "bootcamp" programs designed to drill project management skills into employee workflows quickly. But if you have some time to absorb the material and maintain the knowledge through quality instruction, an online training like this Pay What You Want: Project Management Bundle could be a better option.

Oftentimes project management courses can cost thousands – and you'd proabably spend that time cramming material in a stifling hotel conference room. But this immersive bundle includes a multitude of courses that help you learn the skills it takes to be a project manager, all on your own time.

The bundle includes:

Certificate In Six Sigma and Lean Process

Improve your team's performance by eliminating waste and reducing variation. This certification is sure to earn you top PM opportunities.

Improve your team's performance by eliminating waste and reducing variation. This certification is sure to earn you top PM opportunities. Certificate In Performance Management

Leadership is one of the most sought-after qualities when it comes to hiring – and this course helps with just that, teaching you how to set employee goals and monitor results so as to get the most out of everyone in your organization.

Leadership is one of the most sought-after qualities when it comes to hiring – and this course helps with just that, teaching you how to set employee goals and monitor results so as to get the most out of everyone in your organization. Certificate In Organizational Skills

A main proponent to success: organization. This course helps you organize your physical and digital life, and identifies time wasting habits so you can be an efficiency machine.

A main proponent to success: organization. This course helps you organize your physical and digital life, and identifies time wasting habits so you can be an efficiency machine. Certificate In Goal Setting and Getting Things Done

This course includes tips and tricks to getting more done in less time: essentially, how to be more productive with your time.

This course includes tips and tricks to getting more done in less time: essentially, how to be more productive with your time. Certificate In Project Management

Learn project management fundamentals and the PM career path: you'll learn how to develop statements of work, identify stakeholders, set smart project goals and more.

Sold yet? Pick up the skills you need in order to get hired. Simply name the price you want to pay, and get the last course — beat the average price, and you'll unlock all five courses for a $2,495 value.

Buy it here.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.