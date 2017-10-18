Why MATLAB Programmers Are In Big Demand

Ruby on Rails, HTML, CSS, JavaScript — programming languages are all highly functional and worthy of respect in their own right. But nothing really quite matches the unicorn that is MATLAB. Not just an incredibly high-performance programming language, it's also a multi-faceted numerical computing environment that does some pretty jaw-dropping stuff.

You know those moments in movies where they cut to some futuristic space lab or some NASA-level headquarters where all the engineers and scientists look like they're crunching some really important numbers? That's easily a MATLAB situation..

Essentially, MATLAB fuses components of computation, visualization, and programming in an intuitive environment where problems and solutions are expressed in mathematical notations we find familiar. Some examples of MATLAB applications include:

Math and computation

Algorithm development

Modeling, simulation, and prototyping

Data analysis, exploration, and visualization

Scientific and engineering graphics

Application development, including Graphical User Interface building

If that all sounded like just a bunch of computer beep-bop-booping, we'll break it down for you: MATLAB stands for matrix laboratory and was originally written to provide a simplified form of access to matrix software for state of the art matrix computation. So if you're involved in industry, engineering, mathematics or science, MATLAB is your best tool to organize massive amounts of complex data. It's also the tool of choice for high-productivity research, development, and analysis.

In fact, MATLAB is used by two million people in academia and industry alike, and it's an essential tool to familiarize yourself with, especially if you're considering breaking into either field. MATLAB allows users to express matrix and array mathematics in the same way they would appear in an academic text, meaning it's most familiar to engineers and scientists when it comes down to function names and documentation. That's how it differs from something like Ruby on Rails, which is specifically made for computer programmers/coders.

If you think we're still sounding like R2D2, we can't really blame you. You're just going to have to trust us when we say that MATLAB has some unreal capabilities. MATLAB has been used to make sophisticated programs that help save lives, including matching organ donors with transplant patients. MATLAB is also the tool responsible for sending a spacecraft to Pluto. But even if you only need it for everyday applications like aggregating reports or building programs, it's a great tool to have up your sleeve — if only to reinvent your approach and workflow.

Just check out The Complete MATLAB Mastery Bundle, which includes five different courses focused on gleaning what you can from this data visualization and analysis tool. Here's what's included:

1. MATLAB Programming and Problem Solving: Go from Beginner to Pro

Cover the essentials with this course, and get a beginner-friendly introduction to MATLAB before moving on to more advanced topics. This course focuses on how MATLAB makes programming accessible to everyone, allowing you to resolve complex problems with less complex code.

2. Create Apps in MATLAB Using GUIDE

Code's only so good as it is usable, and this course shows you how to create graphical user interfaces in MATLAB using the GUIDE utility. You'll transform your code into an attractive piece of software that users can actually interact with.

3. Create Apps in MATLAB Using App Designer

A step up from contains GUIDE, this course takes your design components to a whole new level. Learn to optimize App Designer to transform your code into interactive software in more advanced and technical ways.

4. Advance MATLAB Data Types and Data Structure

This course is a deep dive into not only MATLAB data types but also their functions and conversions to make analysis and programming a greater experience.

5. Data Analysis with MATLAB for Excel Users

Are you an Excel power user? This course shows you how MATLAB can supplement your workflow, giving you access to thousands of customized mathematical and advanced analysis functions, flexible visualization tools and the ability to automate.

Get it here for $27, or 86% off the original price. Digg readers can also save an additional 50% off by using coupon code BUNDLE50 at checkout.​