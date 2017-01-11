Should BuzzFeed Have Published The Trump/Russia Documents?

Last night, after a CNN report on secret documents that contained allegations about Donald Trump's relationship with Russia and the possibility that Russia has compromising information to hold over Trump, BuzzFeed decided to publish the documents (which have been pinging around the media for months) in full. All hell promptly broke loose.

While much of the focus has been devoted to the contents of the Trump/Russia dossier, other publishers and journalistic watchdogs questioned BuzzFeed's decision to publish. BuzzFeed, for its part, preemptively defended its decision in the form of an email BuzzFeed News head Ben Smith sent to his team:

Here's the note I sent to @buzzfeednews staff this evening pic.twitter.com/OcAloWzVzb — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 11, 2017





Maybe It Was Wrong?

The Poynter Institute, a big voice in journalistic practices and ethics, came down firmly against BuzzFeed's decision:

Other news organizations, such as The New York Times and The Daily Beast, described the allegations without publishing the document in full. Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet defended that decision, saying that the newspaper is "not in the business of publishing things we can’t stand by."... The act of publishing the dossier in its entirety isn't journalism. Vetting the document and determining its veracity? That’s the work of journalists in 2017, or any other year.

[Poynter]





In the Washington Post, Erik Wemple took BuzzFeed to task for it's "let the readers decide" defense:

To its discredit, the BuzzFeed story offers this motive for publishing the allegations: “Now BuzzFeed News is publishing the full document so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government”... BuzzFeed has started that process and pledges to continue pursuing it. So why post the documents now?

[Washington Post]





This point was echoed by other journalists, including reporter Libby Watson who broke things down in simple terms:

if they couldnt corroborate it, as journalists, how is a regular person who doesn’t do that as their job supposed to do so — libby watson (@libbycwatson) January 11, 2017

the only real impact of that, in the absence of confirmation, is to confuse/potentially give people completely false information. why do it — libby watson (@libbycwatson) January 11, 2017





Meanwhile David Corn, who reported on the dossier back in October for Mother Jones, condemned BuzzFeed's decision to publish the full documents:

1. For those asking, I didn't publish the full memos from the intelligence operative because I could not confirm the allegations. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 11, 2017

3. I accurately characterized the memos-this is important stuff-but didn't publish details. Even Donald Trump deserves journalistic fairness — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 11, 2017





The Atlantic's David Graham pointed out how that BuzzFeed's decision could set a dangerous, destabilizing precedent going forward for reporting about Trump:



If the Trump dossier does prove to be full of inaccuracies, it will resurface in debate every time a credible and supported allegation about Trump emerges. Carefully vetted stories will be rejected by partisans who will haul up the haste to post a damaging dossier as proof that no reporting can really be trusted. There’s always the possibility that the dossier will contain some important truths, too. But the answer to that question ought to be clear before the documents are published. Anything else sets a risky precedent for the future of reporting.

[The Atlantic]





Or Maybe BuzzFeed Was Right?

BuzzFeed was not without those who defended it's choice (or, at least, tried to explain why it wasn't totally unreasonable).

Prominent among them: Richard Tofel, the president of the hard-charging ProPublica, who applauded BuzzFeed:

Kudos to @BuzzFeedBen and his team for publishing the dossier. Once CNN story out, citizens should have evidence to consider for themselves — Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) January 11, 2017

Tofel went on to argue that BuzzFeed's release of the specifics in the documents would help accelerate verification of the claims:

Also, publication will likely accelerate discovery of what in dossier is true and what not. That is what we should all want. /5 — Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) January 11, 2017





Writing for Lawfare, Benjamin Wittes, Susan Hennessey, Quinta Jurecic decline to stake out a position on BuzzFeed's rightness or wrongness, but their line of thought does find some parallels with BuzzFeed and Tofel's defenses (although they also state that Lawfare had the documents and refused to publish them):

While unproven, the allegations are being taken quite seriously. The President and President-elect do not get briefed on material that the intelligence community does not believe to be at least of some credibility... precisely because it is being taken seriously, it is—despite being unproven and, in public anyway, undiscussed—pervasively affecting the broader discussion of Russian hacking of the election... So while people are being delicate about discussing wholly unproven allegations, the document is at the front of everyone’s minds as they ponder the question: Why is Trump so insistent about vindicating Russia from the hacking charges that everyone else seems to accept?

[Lawfare]









