Why Learning To Code Is So Important For The Future

JOBS! Seems like the entire current political zeitgeist is centered around this seemingly basic, yet perpetually unsolvable issue. And, to be fair, employment is an issue in the US, with the civilian labor force participation rate at a less-than-stellar 62.9%. There are plenty of reasons for this statistic that we will not be deconstructing in this article, but there is a bright spot in the perpetual darkness: computer programming.

Computer programming is not just the future of the job market - it's the present.

Historically, coding has been regarded as a pretentious, white collar, sexy (er, intellectually speaking) job that rewards the ultra-intelligent who have invested years of their lives in front of IDEs and running code, building programs that will ~change the world~. Truth is, the barriers to start coding are lower than ever, prompting Wired to suggest that coding is the next blue collar frontier.

Considering the median salary for computer programmers is $79,530, pretty much anybody should be down to paint their collar blue.

There are just so many jobs available for programmers, from building and managing websites for companies, to implementing database and cloud solutions, to testing network security, to, well, you get the point. The world is digital, and as intimidating as breaking into skilled computing positions may seem, it really isn't that difficult. American kids may not be getting the introduction to STEM education they need to be truly competitive in the 21st century, but there are more resources than ever before to learn on your own time, and on your own budget.

Here are two options that immediately come to mind:

This 10-course bundle covers absolutely everything a coding beginner needs to know. You've got an in-depth introduction to Python, widely considered the best first programming language to learn due to its general-purpose applications and relatively simple, readable syntax. There are tutorials in web design and development using tools like JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, and Ruby on Rails - which may all sound like bad 80s Kraftwerk imitation bands but are actually incredibly useful, employable skills. You'll even get an introduction to data management with courses on MySQL (the world's leading database management tool) and cloud computing. Yes, you'll learn what the cloud actually is. That alone is worth the price tag.

You can get it for $59, or 94% off.

Okay, yeah, so this one's name isn't as exciting, but it does have the word "Bonus" in it so that should perk up your ears. In this instance, "Bonus" means two additional courses (16+ hours of content) covering ReactJS, Flux, and Git. Don't know what any of that means? Well, maybe you should have bought the first bundle... Just kidding! Without getting too technical, ReactJS and Flux are essentially streamlining tools that let you develop single page applications fast and efficiently so you can significantly increase your productivity. Similarly, Git is the most widely used and supported distributed version control system used by software engineering professionals. Think of it as a massive public library where coding ideas are shared, expounded on, and everybody gets to work on their passion projects right in the courtyard. Oh, and yes, everything in bundle No. 1 is also included in this one.

Get it for just $6 more, at $65.

Both of these bundles offer lifetime access so you can always go back and shore up any skill that may be getting rusty. There are more and more jobs being created in these fields and they're becoming increasingly important to supporting a functional global economy. Also, let's not forget the implications of being able to build and operate websites. Ever wanted to be your own boss? Learn to code and you've got a lot more opportunity to do that. The time is now.









