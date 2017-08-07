Why (And How) You Can Start Investing In Cryptocurrency

Sure, you've heard of Bitcoin, but do you really know what cryptocurrency is? If not, it's time to get to learnin', because cryptocurrencies are on the rise in a big way.

Cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are a form of digital currency that's used to pay for a variety of goods and services. Its primary form is that of data, so it's used mostly in peer-to-peer online transactions.

The primary appeal is that it's a form of money that's designed to be absolutely secure, and in most cases, anonymous. Yes, cryptocurrencies have a rep for unsavory dealings. But no, it's not just one one of those leery dark web things. Simply put, cryptocurrency uses cryptography to convert legible information into a code that's uncrackable, to track purchases and transfers.

Unlike other forms of currency that are government regulated, cryptocurrencies use decentralized technology. That allows users to secure payments and store money without using their name or going through a bank. Again, anonymity. Cryptocurrencies use a distributed public ledger called blockchain, a record of all transactions updated and held by currency holders, in order to keep the faith and everything in check. Units of cryptocurrency (think of it like denominations of currency, just like dollars and cents) are created through a process called "mining," which uses complicated mathematical formulas to generate coins. Bitcoin was the first, then came a host of successors, including Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin – all running off their own distributed ledger systems.

Transactions in cryptocurrency, unlike those in regular currency, cannot be counterfeit or reversed, and fees are low. And unlike banks, cryptocurrency is totally decentralized, meaning accessible to everyone. A currency for the people and by the people.

Cryptocurrency can be volatile (check out the crash that happened in 2014) — but it can be incredibly profitable as well.

Anyone who's invested in Bitcoin can attest to that: it's currently doing so well, salty competitors are threatening to sue the company. A new version of the currency hit the market on August 1, 2017, and it's been making waves ever since. It's known as Bitcoin Cash – and it's the controversial breakaway from Bitcoin that's been breaking all records.

On the second day of trading alone, Bitcoin Cash tripled in value, with a market cap that sits it comfortably as the third largest of all digital currencies. With a valuation of $12 billion seemingly overnight, it's evident that investors savvy enough to know how to walk the tightrope in cryptocurrency trading can profit immensely.

And it's not just Bitcoin Cash that's in the picture — its predecessor, Bitcoin, still owns the lion's share of the market, having been around since 2008. Then there's Eretheum, called the "silver" to Bitcoin's gold. All these currencies are flexible for developers, making it even more appealing.

Interested? Get a little know-how with this Beginner's Guide to Cryptocurrency Investing. You'll pick up some strategies for investing in altcoins and understand how to turn the money in your hand into extremely valuable digital currency that delivers a high return.

This course will help you find the best starting point in the market, with 27 lectures and two and a half hours of content that you can access 24 hours a day.

Buy it here for $15.​





