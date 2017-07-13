Working From Home Is Bad Now, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Two-factor authentication isn't number 1, working from home is bad now and Airbnb is killing the mountain town.

There's a common phrase amongst bicycle owners: If someone wants to steal your bike, they will. And it's not because bike lock technology is stuck in the stone age. (It isn't) It's that modern engineering can only do so much to secure a bicycle to a fixed object.

The same can roughly be said about two-factor authentication. As The Verge's Russell Brandom explains, a combination of varying standards, poor implementation and devoted hacking community have left what was once the gold-standard in securing your accounts a little tarnished.

That doesn't mean two-factor authentication is inherently flawed, or wholly compromised. You should still definitely have it enabled when possible. Just know that if a hacker wants access to your accounts, they'll find a way, eventually.

Outside Magazine's Tom Vanderbilt starts his examination of the effect of Airbnb on the small ski towns out west with an anecdote that's simple enough to understand. Brian Barker lives in Crested Butte, Colorado — a small quaint ski town everyone dreams about. He needs to work three jobs to make ends meet. Now, his landlord wants to kick him out and replace him with a short-term rental. In other words, Airbnb has forced Barker out.

But the deeper Vanderbilt dives into the relationship between small ski towns and short-term rentals, the more convoluted things get. Services like Airbnb help bring in more tourists, sure. But unlike a fancy resort cropping up in an otherwise small town, the rise of the short-term rental has put the tourists at odds with the people who service them.

It's a bit of a late capitalism Catch-22. Short term rentals are pushing residents out, but residents can't afford to live in these small towns without the money from short term rental tourists. If only they had a Milo Minderbinder around to figure this all out.

One of the great promises of the internet is that it would let anyone do anything from anywhere. One of those things, you might guess, is work. But Bloomberg's Rebecca Greenfield finds out, we've maybe swung too far in the direction of WFH.

Perhaps you know where this is heading. Perhaps you've already done it. "Gonna WFH, I think. I'll be on Slack and answering emails." In a way, working from home has become less someone being productive halfway across the world, and more of a flexible Schrödinger's vacation day — not quite a work day, not quite a vacation day and not quite a sick day.

Laying the blame at the feet of the WFH, however, might be missing the point. Perhaps employees feel like they can't take the time off when they need to — thus leading some to "fudge" working here instead of fully calling out in an emergency. Much in the same way that mobile chat apps and email have allowed employers to fudge the line between work and not work.

I know what you're thinking. The lightsaber is a pretty lame choice for Best Movie Prop Ever. It's like when someone asks you who your favorite basketball player is and you say Michael Jordan. Sure, yeah, you're not wrong in your pick but c'mon dude, really?

But hey, I didn't make the list. The good folks over at Thrillist did, and they interviewed every single prop master you who made their 100 favorite props. We can only assume they sat in a room trying to rank these things, and were just faced with the inevitable: "Yeah, we're going to have to go with the lightsaber as number 1." I mean, what else are you going to pick? This is Bo Jackson in Techmo Bowl, Oreo cookies, and the Apple iPhone. Sure there are other alternatives out there, but the choice is clear.

