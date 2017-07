ALWAYS FINISH A FATALITY WITH 'YES, AND'

​The original "Mortal Kombat" games used real photos of actors in costume to generate the 2D sprites for all the characters. Video editor Dominick Nero cleverly applied the same principle to mock up a "Whose Line Is It Anyway" fighting game — now we really wish it was real.

okay so here's my proof of concept for a Whose Line Is It Anyway fighting game. do you know a game developer? let's get this made pic.twitter.com/FckibXrMge — Dominick Nero (@dominicknero) July 20, 2017

Fair warning, if this ever gets made and you come over to play, you're not allowed to pick Colin Mochrie first. House rules.



