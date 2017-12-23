The Most Wholesome, Life-Affirming Stuff We Found On The Web In This Garbage Year

SOME OF 2017 WAS GOOD, LIKE YOU

2017 was absolute butt in so many ways. But in a year that was almost wall-to-wall with unthinkable human rights violations and violent sex crimes committed by formerly beloved entertainment icons and political figures, we were blessed with a steady vein of a special type of internet content: stuff that was actually wholesome.

When we needed it most, the internet (of all things!) was there to tell us that it's okay to be a flawed human. It felt great, and for that, we will always be thankful.

We at Digg have humbly assembled a guide to the most wholesome stuff we found on the internet this year, just for you, you special human, you. For our purposes today, we've separated the guide into three categories, ranging from slightly wholesome to most wholesome. Enjoy. You deserve it.

It's OK To Be Human, Human =)

People interacting with the most wholesome thing in the universe: cute animals. Idk what it is, but there's something about nature that just makes you feel natural, you know?

This little guy has no idea how big and heavy he is, which is okay because he's a calf! And it's also okay because it's okay to make honest mistakes as long as you don't really hurt anyone, your heart is in the right place and you learn from them in the end!

Baby Elephant Doesn't Know How Heavy He Is, Wants To Rest On Top Of Woman





There's no worse feeling in the world than losing someone close to you, but there's no better feeling in the world than making a new friend.

Mourning Father Falls To Pieces When His Daughter Brings Home A New Dog

So Very Wholesome

Humans being good to other humans. This is chicken soup for the soul made by a chef who really, really loves you and knows all your soul's favorite little ingredients and spices.

When this guy caught someone trying to drive away with his truck from inside a store, he went out to investigate. After he figured out what was going on, he decided to give the guy a hand.





Arthur and Marcia Jacobs are a friendly reminder that love is real and sometimes it can last a long, long time.





Conor Nickerson's album of photo-illustrations of him seemingly hanging out with his toddler self went super viral earlier this year, and it's easy to understand why. All of these images will bring a smile to your face, but this one below (which Nickerson told Digg is his favorite of the bunch) is especially charming.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/772719a6652e4498a39a7a9c7c683f96_7c92f1d72b4647bab101f19cf5e984c1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;





Yeah, this is a social experiment conducted for an internet video, but the amount of kindness showed to a man by strangers is absolutely heartwarming





This video, on the other hand, is the real thing. And watching it feels incredible. We're so, so happy for her and we don't even know her!

This Video Of A Woman Receiving A Job Offer Is The Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today

Extremely Life-Affirming

The kind of content that looks you in the eye and tells you things are going to be okay. Always keep one of these in your back pocket.

If "Don't let nobody distract you from the grind time prime time" aren't words to live by, we're not sure what else could possibly be considered.

This Woman's Positive Affirmations Will Make You Feel Utterly Radiant





Jonny Sun is a writer, builder, academic and internet person who always knows the right thing to say. You should not only follow him on Twitter and Instagram, but also follow his self-care reminder bot and consider picking up his book too.

psst btw my secret is whenever i need to hear something said to me i'll write it down and put it into the world and now here it is for u thats all — jomny sun (@jonnysun) November 23, 2017





The ultimate. Kirsten Lepore's ultra-affirming animation will make you feel like it's okay to be a human. Honestly, no description of this 2:42 masterpiece will ever do it justice. Just hit play.

Be proud of yourself. You made it through 2017. You can do anything.



