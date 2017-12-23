The Most Wholesome, Life-Affirming Stuff We Found On The Web In This Garbage Year

2017 was absolute butt in so many ways. But in a year that was almost wall-to-wall with unthinkable human rights violations and violent sex crimes committed by formerly beloved entertainment icons and political figures, we were blessed with a steady vein of a special type of internet content: stuff that was actually wholesome.
When we needed it most, the internet (of all things!) was there to tell us that it's okay to be a flawed human. It felt great, and for that, we will always be thankful.
We at Digg have humbly assembled a guide to the most wholesome stuff we found on the internet this year, just for you, you special human, you. For our purposes today, we've separated the guide into three categories, ranging from slightly wholesome to most wholesome. Enjoy. You deserve it.
It's OK To Be Human, Human =)
People interacting with the most wholesome thing in the universe: cute animals. Idk what it is, but there's something about nature that just makes you feel natural, you know?
Baby Elephant Pancakes Woman
This little guy has no idea how big and heavy he is, which is okay because he's a calf! And it's also okay because it's okay to make honest mistakes as long as you don't really hurt anyone, your heart is in the right place and you learn from them in the end!
Father Mourning His Dog Falls To Pieces When He Meets His New Pup
There's no worse feeling in the world than losing someone close to you, but there's no better feeling in the world than making a new friend.
So Very Wholesome
Humans being good to other humans. This is chicken soup for the soul made by a chef who really, really loves you and knows all your soul's favorite little ingredients and spices.
Aussie With A Great Attitude Helps A Guy Steal His Truck
When this guy caught someone trying to drive away with his truck from inside a store, he went out to investigate. After he figured out what was going on, he decided to give the guy a hand.
A 105-Year-Old And A 100-Year-Old Celebrate Their 80th Anniversary
Arthur and Marcia Jacobs are a friendly reminder that love is real and sometimes it can last a long, long time.
Artist Cleverly Inserts Himself Into Old Photos From His Childhood
Conor Nickerson's album of photo-illustrations of him seemingly hanging out with his toddler self went super viral earlier this year, and it's easy to understand why. All of these images will bring a smile to your face, but this one below (which Nickerson told Digg is his favorite of the bunch) is especially charming.
Job-Seeker Asks People To Help Him With His Tie
Yeah, this is a social experiment conducted for an internet video, but the amount of kindness showed to a man by strangers is absolutely heartwarming
Woman Receives A Job Offer Surrounded By Supportive Friends And Family
This video, on the other hand, is the real thing. And watching it feels incredible. We're so, so happy for her and we don't even know her!
Extremely Life-Affirming
The kind of content that looks you in the eye and tells you things are going to be okay. Always keep one of these in your back pocket.
This Woman With The Excellent Life Affirmations
If "Don't let nobody distract you from the grind time prime time" aren't words to live by, we're not sure what else could possibly be considered.
Jonny Sun's Twitter Feed
Jonny Sun is a writer, builder, academic and internet person who always knows the right thing to say. You should not only follow him on Twitter and Instagram, but also follow his self-care reminder bot and consider picking up his book too.
'Hi Stranger'
The ultimate. Kirsten Lepore's ultra-affirming animation will make you feel like it's okay to be a human. Honestly, no description of this 2:42 masterpiece will ever do it justice. Just hit play.
Be proud of yourself. You made it through 2017. You can do anything.