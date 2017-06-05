Why Is Trump Feuding With The Mayor Of London?

Over the weekend, a horrifying attack rocked London, leaving 7 people dead and 48 injured. While world leaders rushed to show solidarity with the city, Donald Trump used the opportunity to lash out at the city's progressive (and Muslim) mayor, Sadiq Khan.

Khan's Statement

After the attack, Khan gave a standard interview condemning the attack and telling citizens and visitors not to fear an apparent increased police presence in the city:

My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world. You saw last night as a consequence of our planning, our preparation, the rehearsals that take place, the swift response from the emergency services tackling the terrorists and also helping the injured.



Trump's Attack

On Sunday morning, President Trump lashed out at Khan on Twitter, quoting a portion of a sentence from interview above:

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

In a response, a spokesperson for Khan brushed off Trump's tweet:

The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city.



But Monday, Trump lashed out at Khan again:

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Their Previous Feud

So why would a US president attack a city's mayor after it's struck by a deadly attack? For Donald Trump, the answer seems to lie in an old feud. During the 2016 election, Khan, who is the first Muslim mayor of a major Western European City, criticized Trump's suggestion of a Muslim ban, saying, "Conservative tacticians thought those sorts of tactics would win London and they were wrong. I’m confident that Donald Trump’s approach to politics won’t win in America."

Days later, Khan called Trump "ignorant about Islam":

[Trump is] playing into the hands of extremists... [he is] ignorant about Islam...Daesh, ISIS, all those guys, hate the fact that I am mayor of London. Why? Because it contradicts what they say, which is that Western liberal values are incompatible with Islam.

Trump responded to Khan's condemnation by saying, "I think they're very rude statements and frankly, tell him, I will remember those statements...They're very nasty statements."

An Ugly Election

Those familiar with Khan's election as mayor may see another reason for the attack, however — Khan's Muslim faith. Khan sustained repeated attacks from related to his faith from opponents during his campaign. In a letter to members of the Indian community, former Prime Minister David Cameron called Khan, who comes from a family of Pakistani Muslims, "dangerous," seemingly taking advantage of the feud between Pakistan and India.

In another letter to members of the Indian Tamil community, candidate Zac Goldsmith called Khan's policies "radical," and promised to "keep our streets safe from terrorist attacks," implying that Khan would not.

More Dogwhistling

Similar to Cameron and Goldsmith's attacks, subtle animus against Muslims can be found in Trump's tweets before and after he tweeted at Khan:

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017