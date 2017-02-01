Donald Trump Announces Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch — Here's What You Need To Know

Almost a year after the death of Supreme Court justice Scalia, and months of delays by Republicans, President Donald Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat. Now, the nominee will face a senate confirmation hearing. Here's what you need to know about the conservative judge.

Trump Made The Special Announcement In The East Room Of The White House

President Trump on Tuesday nominated Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge in Denver, to fill the Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, elevating a jurist whose conservative bent and originalist philosophy fit the mold of the man he would succeed. Mr. Trump’s announcement, delivered during prime time in the East Room of the White House, marked his first bid to reshape the nation’s highest court.

[The New York Times]

Gorsuch Attended Oxford And Harvard, Going On To Clerk For The Moderate Justice Anthony Kennedy

Gorsuch, who sits on the 10th Circuit in Denver, is a former law clerk to Justice Anthony Kennedy, the Supreme Court’s current swing vote. Gorsuch offers a sparkling resume, with a law degree from Harvard and doctoral degree in legal philosophy from Oxford, where he studied as a Marshall scholar. CBS News was the first to report that Gorsuch was a frontrunner for the position.

[Bloomberg]

Gorsuch Is Seen As A Natural Predecessor To Antonin Scalia By The Legal Community

SCOTUSblog gives a nice summary of his legal philosophies to illustrate striking similarities with Scalia:

[O]ne study has identified him as the most natural successor to Justice Antonin Scalia on the Trump shortlist, both in terms of his judicial style and his substantive approach... He is an ardent textualist (like Scalia); he believes criminal laws should be clear and interpreted in favor of defendants even if that hurts government prosecutions (like Scalia); he is skeptical of efforts to purge religious expression from public spaces (like Scalia); he is highly dubious of legislative history (like Scalia); and he is less than enamored of the dormant commerce clause (like Scalia).

[SCOTUSblog]

His Most Famous Opinion Came In The Hobby Lobby Case Over Obamacare's Contraceptive Mandate

In the case, Gorsuch ruled in favor of the religious claimants seeking an exemption from Obamacare's contraceptive mandate:

His best-known opinions grew out of the dispute over the Obama administration’s regulation requiring employers to provide female employees with the full range of contraceptives as part of their health insurance. Catholic groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor and the evangelical Christian family who owned the Hobby Lobby craft stores sued and sought a religious exemption from paying for contraceptives that they said could “destroy a fertilized human egg.” Both cases ended up in the 10th Circuit, and Gorsuch voiced support for the religious claimants.

[The LA Times]

Gorsuch Has Indicated That He Is Anti-Assisted Suicide And Anti-Abortion

His only book, The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia, was intended to bolster the case against its legalization; its publisher called it his central thesis “the idea that human life is intrinsically valuable and that intentional killing is always wrong”. In 2012, Michael Fragoso, a longtime anti-abortion advocate and current counsel to Arizona senator Jeff Flake, called Gorsuch and other young Bush-era judicial appointees “as good a college of judicial cardinals as the conservative and pro-life movements have ever seen”.

[The Guardian]

Gorsuch Is Generally Respected In The Legal And Political Community

He was confirmed easily by a voice vote in 2006:

[H]e would be the youngest nominee in more than two decades, and he is not expected to have a major problem winning approval from Democrats because he was “confirmed by voice vote” after George W. Bush nominated him in 2006 to the federal bench.

[Heavy]

Gorsuch's Mother Is Famous For Resigning As EPA Director After Facing Criticism For Cutting Its Budget By 22%

She believed that the government and the EPA were too big and wasteful:

Anne M. Gorsuch Burford, 62, the Environmental Protection Agency director who resigned under fire in 1983 during a scandal over mismanagement of a $1.6 billion program to clean up hazardous waste dumps, died of cancer July 18 at Aurora Medical Center in Colorado. Her 22-month tenure was one of the most controversial of the early Reagan administration. A firm believer that the federal government, and specifically the EPA, was too big, too wasteful and too restrictive of business, Ms. Burford cut her agency's budget by 22 percent. She boasted that she reduced the thickness of the book of clean water regulations from six inches to a half-inch.

[The Washington Post]









​